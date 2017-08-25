News By Tag
India Detergent Sector Outlook – Value for Money Detergent Brand to Stimulate Market Growth
Netscribes, Inc. launches a report on the Detergent Market in India 2017 covering a market with strong growth potential. It is a part of Netscribes' Consumer Goods Industry Series.
Netscribes' latest market research report titled Detergent Market in India 2017 states that the detergent market is growing at a CAGR of ~10% during 2015-2020. Rural areas continue to hold a major share of the total volume of the detergent market due to low pricing. Increasing rural distribution network, value for money positioning and smaller packs are the key strategies for companies to strengthen their position in coming years. Higher income leading to growth in urban and rural markets, increased penetration of washing machines in urban households, rural empowerment and consumer companies launching detergents in the premium category are fostering growth in the market.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Rohit Surfactants, Procter & Gamble and Nirma are the key players in this industry. The detergent industry in India is mostly captured by organized players, but unorganized regional players have a significant hold on rural areas. On the basis of pricing, the organized detergent market can be divided into three categories, such as popular (economy), mid-range and premium. Popular segment occupied 45% of the market in India with brands such as Ghari, Nirma, Wheel and Fena. Ghari, in the popular segment, has emerged as a brooding competitor in the organized detergent market with its strong presence in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Delhi. Price competition among market players, lack of product differentiation and presence of toxic chemicals in detergents are the key challenges faced by the industry. Gradual change in consumer buying behavior, allowing them to shift from low-priced products to premium detergent brands has enabled companies to strategize their products accordingly to gain maximum market share.
