News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Champlain College Student Develops App for Abenaki Artists
It all began two months ago when Lapierre's professor, Melody Walker Brook, sent an email to the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association (VAAA) stating she had "a student very well versed in computer application"
Lapierre, a Computer Science and Innovation major with a minor in foreign languages said, "I was very excited to get a chance to work with the Abenaki tribe of Vermont in creating a new avenue for them to introduce their culture to the public. Between my skills and my interests, this project was a perfect fit for me, and I hope I was able to help in some way."
Vera Longtoe Sheehan, Director of the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association, explains that the app, which is entitled Vermont Abenaki Artists Association app "will be used to deliver additional content about our current and future exhibits to the public." The app contains photos and descriptions of current Abenaki exhibitions, works of art, important regalia and related videos.
Currently featured on the app, the traveling exhibit Alnobak: Wearing Our Heritage brings before audiences in New England a group of objects and images that document the way in which garments and accessories that reflect Abenaki heritage have been – and still are – made and used to express Native identity. Wearing Our Heritage was curated by Longtoe Sheehan and Eloise Beil of the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum (LCMM) in Vergennes. Theexhibit is currently on view at LCMM until September 3, and then it will move to Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum in Warner, NH and the Institute for American Indian Studies in Washington, CT.
VAAA is happy with the new app that Lapierre developed and is excited for the opportunity to expand interpretation of the exhibition through digital technology. The Wearing Our Heritage exhibit opened the door for VAAA needing the app. The exhibit and app are among the most recent outcomes of a longstanding partnership between VAAA and LCMM. "For the past decade, as a maritime museum dedicated to Lake Champlain, LCMM has been on the cutting edge of the museum field by working with community stakeholders whose ancestors lived and died in the Champlain Valley for over 10,000 years," explained Longtoe Sheehan.
As for Lapierre's future plans, he says "I definitely prefer Desktop programming due to familiarity, but I'm open to mobile development as a career path. Ideally, I would like to work in any field where I can communicate or interact with an international audience."
Download the app from the Google Play Store today. https://play.google.com/
About Vermont Abenaki Artists Association (VAAA)
The VAAA mission is to promote Vermont's Indigenous arts and artists, to provide an organized central place to share creative ideas and professional development as entrepreneurs, and to have a method for the public to find and engage Abenaki artists. For more information about VAAA, please visit http://abenakiart.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
About Lake Champlain Maritime Museum
LCMM is an all-year hub for maritime education that uses the discovery and stewardship of Lake Champlain's underwater cultural heritage and environment to inspire life-long learning. LCMM brings Lake Champlain's storied past to life through replica ships, active boat building, on-water ecology programs, nautical archaeology, collections and exhibits, and cultural heritage events. From late-May through mid-October visitors explore LCMM's 4-acre campus, antique boats, lake history, shipwreck discoveries, step aboard a 1776 gunboat replica and enjoy hands-on and on-water opportunities. 4472 Basin Harbor Road, 7 scenic miles from Vergennes. Find Museum dates, hours of operation, events & reservations, and the Schooner Lois McClure tour itinerary at www.lcmm.org or call 802 475-2022.
Contact
Vera Sheehan
***@abenakiart.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 31, 2017