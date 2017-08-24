News By Tag
Delightime Introduces New Strobe Lights on Facebook
With the username @delightimeLED, followers may expect to see the company's newest offering, the Delightime Strobe Light. It is a disco light which shines in red, blue, and green, and provides its users the freedom to enjoy either one or a combination of these colors. It can be displayed in 7 different patterns and varieties, or set to sync with the surrounding sounds, all accessible through the remote control it comes with.
Furthermore, the LED strobe light has a distinct feature of being small, fitting right in one's hand. This makes the item more portable, convenient, and easy to transfer from one place to another. But even with its miniature size, it has the same effects with other mirror balls and can cover an ample amount of space and produce beautiful flashing lights. Such details and other information, photos, or videos, may be seen on the Delightime's fan page.
Promising not only quality products, Delightime assures quality service as well with the aid of the networking giant. Tom Huston, the company's head of marketing, shared during a brief interview "We have been utilizing Facebook for years now, and through it, we are able to provide our best service to our customers." He, later on, explained, "Imagine, we are only one message away from our customers. If they have a problem? Great. Send us a message. If they have something they want to ask? A specification?
The Delightime Fan Page (https://business.facebook.com/
