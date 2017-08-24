 
News By Tag
* Party Lights
* Dj Lights
* Strobe Lights
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bayside
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Delightime Introduces New Strobe Lights on Facebook

 
 
Catch big promotions and sales through Delightime Facebook
Catch big promotions and sales through Delightime Facebook
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Party Lights
* Dj Lights
* Strobe Lights

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* Bayside - New York - US

Subject:
* Websites

BAYSIDE, N.Y. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Known to many as a go-to brand for party lights, Delightime has recently launched a new product which will be introduced to all of the brand's patrons and loyal customers, through the company's official accounts on various networking sites, one of which is the largest social platform: Facebook.

With the username @delightimeLED, followers may expect to see the company's newest offering, the Delightime Strobe Light. It is a disco light which shines in red, blue, and green, and provides its users the freedom to enjoy either one or a combination of these colors. It can be displayed in 7 different patterns and varieties, or set to sync with the surrounding sounds, all accessible through the remote control it comes with.

Furthermore, the LED strobe light has a distinct feature of being small, fitting right in one's hand. This makes the item more portable, convenient, and easy to transfer from one place to another. But even with its miniature size, it has the same effects with other mirror balls and can cover an ample amount of space and produce beautiful flashing lights. Such details and other information, photos, or videos, may be seen on the Delightime's fan page.

Promising not only quality products, Delightime assures quality service as well with the aid of the networking giant. Tom Huston, the company's head of marketing, shared during a brief interview "We have been utilizing Facebook for years now, and through it, we are able to provide our best service to our customers." He, later on, explained, "Imagine, we are only one message away from our customers. If they have a problem? Great. Send us a message. If they have something they want to ask? A specification? They'll get the answer right away!"

The Delightime Fan Page (https://business.facebook.com/delightimeLED/) is easily accessible to the public. With this, Huston invites everyone, saying "Come and join us on Facebook, and get to know what products of ours works for you. Maybe you'll like our new Delightime Strobe Light (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-Party-Lights-Compatible...). Or, if it's not party lighting that you need, we have articles, posts, and other things as well."

Contact
Tom Huston
***@delightime.com
End
Source:G&H Global LLC
Email:***@delightime.com Email Verified
Tags:Party Lights, Dj Lights, Strobe Lights
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Bayside - New York - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
G&H Global News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share