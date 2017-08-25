News By Tag
The Hues Company Hosts its Inaugural Hues Celebrity Gifting Experience & Pop-Up in Los Angeles
Traci Braxton Shines as Event Host Celebrating Minority-Owned Businesses
The two-fold event maximized exposure for small minority-owned businesses who often find it difficult to compete with large corporations, and larger marketing budgets. "We are trying to bridge the gap between brand exposure and financial resources," explained co-founder Dr. Jasmine L. Harris. "It's so hard for small businesses to compete with major brand marketing budgets even when the products are higher quality and community-specific. We want to change that."
Attendees included Aaliyah Rose, star of The Voice Season 12 who graced the crowd with an impromptu song during the festivities, actress Ava Cantrell, star of the 2016 horror film, Lights Out, and beauty Youtuber, Kiana Rivera all represented by Rosa Lugo, CEO and President of Red Walk Talent PR. "The Hues Gifting Suite was not only one of the best gifting suites my clients and I had the honor of attending, but the quality of the products given were phenomenal and the warm inviting welcome from vendors and staff alike was genuine to each and every guest," said Ms. Lugo. "If you are a minority with a business, looking to get your products onto the hands of the celebrity movers and shakers of Hollywood, I highly recommend you reach out to Hues!"
Tiffany Panhilason, host of the CBS Lifestyle show, This is LA, and Top 3 finalist from The Voice Season 12, Aliyah Moulden attended along with Addison Witt, Senior Talent Manager at LA Management, Inc. "We love all that The Hues Company does to help us look and feel our best inside and out," said Mr. Witt. "Wellness and well-being is a destination important to folks across the diaspora." Los Angeles chef, Keion Taylor, kept the crowd buzzing, and taste buds engaged with a menu fusing elegant canape-style delights with soulful flavors, including his peach cobbler French toast with a bourbon whipped cream.
The event featured products from Unsun Cosmetics from founder Katonya Breaux, Perspectives Yoga Wear created by Jémea Kingsby, and Cosmetics by Cocoa founded by Ebony (Cocoa) Severado Bullock. "I had a blast getting to know these brands and the entrepreneurs who work tirelessly to keep the companies going," explained Ms. Braxton. "The products these companies create considering the needs of people of color first. It was an honor to spend the afternoon celebrating their efforts!"
For more information about the location and timing of the pop-event please follow The Hues Company on Facebook
