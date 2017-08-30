 
News By Tag
* Resume Writer
* Resumes That Stand Out
* NYC Resume writer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Consumer
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Mervat Schwarby Launches NYC "ResumeStandouts" Service

 
 
best resume writing service
best resume writing service
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Resume Writer
Resumes That Stand Out
NYC Resume writer

Industry:
Consumer

Location:
New York City - New York - US

Subject:
Services

NEW YORK - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Landing the perfect job requires more than just the right experience. Mervat Schwarby from NYC Resume, Interview & Online Prep officially launched a "ResumeStandouts" service. This new service takes a thoughtful approach which addresses the challenging elements of the applicant screening process to create resumes that set you apart from the crowd. The company offers resume writing, interview coaching and online profile services to help applicants succeed in their job search.

The "ResumeStandouts" Service places special emphasis on content that can pass through the multiple levels of software and human screening. In a competitive job market, the resume is the first interaction with a potential employer. A strong resume markets the skills you bring as a candidate and why you are worth an interview.

With over 15 years' experience in human resources and career development, including work within Fortune 500 companies such as ConAgra Foods and Coca Cola Enterprises, Mervat Schwarby has a clear understanding of what companies look for in applicants and how to stay relevant in todays job market.

The goal of "Resume Standouts" is to get the attention of decision makers at the company. It markets your skills and experience to the employer while incorporating key words, easy to scan formatting and critical competencies. Normally, most companies screens resumes with keyword software to see if you are a viable candidate. You have to make it past this stage before a human ever reviews the resume. Next, a recruiter at the company reviews the resume. It needs to be cleanly formatted, focused and filled with the right action verbs. A recruiter only spends seconds on each resume, so the resume really has to stand out to be seriously considered. In essence, <a href="www.resumeinterviewcareercoach.com/resume-writing/"> resumes that stand out</a> serve as a marketing tool that shows off what you can offer an employer.  With the launch of "ResumeStandouts", clients can have a greater likelihood that their resume makes it to the next level in the hiring process.

Mervat Schwarby is the leading career consultant at NYC Resume, Interview & Online Prep.

She possesses a master's degree in human resources and organization development from Columbia University. Throughout her career, Mervat Schwarby has done thousands of interviews. She knows what Hiring Managers are looking for in resumes and interviews. The company offers a range of services targeted toward job seekers within different industries and all levels in their career including professionally tailored resumes and cover letters. The company helps clients to write professional biographies as well as create an online presence through LinkedIn profiles and conduct mock interviews. Please visit www.resumeinterviewcareercoach.com to learn more.

Contact
Mervat Schwarby is the leading career consultant.
***@resumeinterviewcareercoach.com
End
Source:NY Resume, Interview & Online Prep
Email:***@resumeinterviewcareercoach.com Email Verified
Tags:Resume Writer, Resumes That Stand Out, NYC Resume writer
Industry:Consumer
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 30, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share