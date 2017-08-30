News By Tag
Mervat Schwarby Launches NYC "ResumeStandouts" Service
The "ResumeStandouts"
With over 15 years' experience in human resources and career development, including work within Fortune 500 companies such as ConAgra Foods and Coca Cola Enterprises, Mervat Schwarby has a clear understanding of what companies look for in applicants and how to stay relevant in todays job market.
The goal of "Resume Standouts" is to get the attention of decision makers at the company. It markets your skills and experience to the employer while incorporating key words, easy to scan formatting and critical competencies. Normally, most companies screens resumes with keyword software to see if you are a viable candidate. You have to make it past this stage before a human ever reviews the resume. Next, a recruiter at the company reviews the resume. It needs to be cleanly formatted, focused and filled with the right action verbs. A recruiter only spends seconds on each resume, so the resume really has to stand out to be seriously considered.
Mervat Schwarby is the leading career consultant at NYC Resume, Interview & Online Prep.
She possesses a master's degree in human resources and organization development from Columbia University. Throughout her career, Mervat Schwarby has done thousands of interviews. She knows what Hiring Managers are looking for in resumes and interviews. The company offers a range of services targeted toward job seekers within different industries and all levels in their career including professionally tailored resumes and cover letters. The company helps clients to write professional biographies as well as create an online presence through LinkedIn profiles and conduct mock interviews. Please visit www.resumeinterviewcareercoach.com to learn more.
Mervat Schwarby is the leading career consultant.
