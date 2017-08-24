 
News By Tag
* Greenhouse Vegetable Farms
* Greenhouse Farms
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Agriculture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mariposa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

Latest North American Greenhouse Vegetable Farm Statistics

Current data from USA, Canada, And Mexico on Greenhouse Vegetable Farms
 
MARIPOSA, Calif. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- North American Greenhouse Vegetable Farms- Latest Reports

U.S.A.

The latest U.S. Census of Agriculture Report counts 8,750 greenhouse vegetable farms.  This is a dramatic increase of 115% from the report seven years earlier. It is interesting to note that 90% of these farms are <0.2 ac. (< 0.08 ha.) in size.

Although listed as "greenhouse" vegetables and herbs, the U.S. census definitions are very broad. In the fine print of the report, it notes that "greenhouse" is actually "under cover". Their definition of "under cover" is "generally defined as greenhouses, cold frames, cloth houses, and lath houses". In other parts of the report, they list "under glass or other protection".

Canada

Statistics Canada uses the definition of "the total area under glass and plastic". This is somewhat different than the U.S. definition.  The latest data show 2,430 greenhouse vegetable farms.

Mexico

In Mexico, the Association of Protected Horticulture "AMHPAC" compiles the most complete statistics on the greenhouse vegetable sector. Their definition uses the term "greenhouse / shade house" for the data reporting.  They report 30,932 "instalaciones", which translates as "facilities" or "installations".

A complete, detailed, data report on the latest statistics for these countries is available as the "North American Greenhouse Vegetable Production Statistics" publication.  It is available from Cuesta Roble Consulting at www.cuestaroble.com

Contact
www.cuestaroble.com
***@sti.net
End
Source:Cuesta Roble Consulting
Email:***@sti.net Email Verified
Tags:Greenhouse Vegetable Farms, Greenhouse Farms
Industry:Agriculture
Location:Mariposa - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Cuesta Roble Greenhouse Vegetable Consultants News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share