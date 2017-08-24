McCarthy Building Companies Earns No. 11 Ranking from Solar Power World

52 MWac Hazlehurst Phase 2 Solar Facility in Hazlehurst, GA
- Aug. 30, 2017
-- McCarthy Building Companies earned a top position on Solar Power World's 2017
Top 500 Solar Contractors list, which ranked the firm No. 11, a significant increase over the previous year's ranking of No. 29. The 2017 list is based on McCarthy's 2016 installations, which totaled 600.3 MW installations in communities across the U.S. In addition, the firm secured the No. 6 slot among Engineer-Procure-
Construct (EPC) firms in the U.S. To date, McCarthy's Renewable Energy team has constructed or is in the process of designing and installing 26 large utility-scale solar projects, delivering more than 1,192.8 MW around the country since 2013.
The annual Solar Power World
Top 500 Contractors list ranks contractors according to influence in the residential, commercial and utility-scale solar installation markets. Solar Power World
magazine is a leading online and print resource for news and information about the solar industry.
McCarthy Southwest, a division of McCarthy Building Companies based in Phoenix, is leading the company's national Renewable Energy team, which is committed to bringing clean energy solutions to communities from coast-to-coast. In addition to large-scale photovoltaic (PV) installations in Arizona, California, Texas, Colorado, Arkansas, Nevada, Utah, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia and Missouri, McCarthy has also worked with various school districts and universities to install smaller-scale solar projects on school rooftops and parking structures.
"Our Renewable Energy team has been focused on providing efficient clean energy production solutions to communities from coast to coast," said Scott Canada, senior vice president of the Renewable Energy team at McCarthy Building Companies. "I am proud of our team for surpassing the milestone of bringing 1 GW of solar energy, and for earning top rankings by Solar Power World
among all installers, and particularly in our area of expertise."About McCarthy
McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. (http://www.mccarthy.com/
) is the oldest privately held national construction company in the country – with more than 150 years spent collaborating with partners to solve complex building challenges on behalf of its clients. With an unrelenting focus on safety and a comprehensive quality program that span all phases of every project, McCarthy utilizes industry-leading design phase and construction techniques combined with value-add technology to maximize outcomes. Repeatedly honored as a Best Place to Work and Healthiest Employer, McCarthy is ranked the 15th largest domestic general contractor (Engineering News-Record
, May 2017). With approximately 1,800 salaried employees and offices in St. Louis, Atlanta; Collinsville, Ill.; Portage, Ind.; Kansas City, Kan.; Omaha, Neb.; Phoenix; Las Vegas; Denver; Dallas, Houston; Albuquerque;
and San Diego, Newport Beach, San Francisco, San Jose and Sacramento, Calif. McCarthy is 100 percent employee owned (http://www.mccarthy.com/about/employee-ownership
More information about the company is available online at www.mccarthy.com
mccarthybuilding)
, Twitter (https://twitter.com/
McCarthyBuild)
, LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/
company/119184?
trk=tyah), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/
mccarthybuild/)
and Google+ (http://www.google.com/+
MccarthyBuilding)
.