BHC Press at Kerrytown BookFest on Sunday, September 10th, 2017

Meet contemporary romance author Elise Manion and suspense author Tom Mohan
 
 
BHC Press Authors Tom Mohan and Elise Manion
BHC Press Authors Tom Mohan and Elise Manion
 
PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Join BHC Press at the 15th annual Kerrytown BookFest on Sunday, September 10th, 2017 at booth locations 24 and 25. The BookFest takes place rain or shine from 10:30AM to 5PM at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market located at 315 Detroit Street in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Meet featured festival authors Elise Manion (contemporary romance) and Tom Mohan (suspense).  They'll be on hand with plenty of smiles and Sharpies the entire festival.

The first ten festival attendees to stop by receive a complimentary copy of the anthology A Winter's Romance, featuring 19 short stories, including "Darkness Follows" by Tom Mohan and "Chloe's Frost" by Elise Manion. Ask to have your copy autographed and personalized!

Representatives will be available to discuss publishing with interested authors. BHC Press is also taking applications for 2017/2018 internships. Agents, editors, and industry professionals looking to work with a hybrid publisher are invited to stop by and network.

Readers can choose from 30+ titles to purchase, including contemporary fiction, romance, thriller and suspense, historical fiction, horror, fantasy, science fiction, teen and YA, nonfiction, classic books, and short story anthologies.

Stop by and say hi, and pick up a free bookmark. For more information about BHC Press, visit: http://www.bhcpress.com/

Other festival fun includes live panels and discussions, vendors, exhibitors, plus live bookmaking demonstrations. Plenty of restaurants, bars, shops, and of course, bookstores! Stop by your favorites or discover a new one. It's a great chance to chat with authors, buy a great book, and hang out. For a complete schedule of all activities, including book signings with BHC Press authors Elise Manion and Tom Mohan, visit the Kerrytown BookFest website: https://www.kerrytownbookfest.org/

