August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

End of Summer Savings on Select Quick Move-In Homes by Lennar

 
 
Lennar is offering End of Summer Savings on select quick move-in homes.
Lennar is offering End of Summer Savings on select quick move-in homes.
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar Sacramento is offering $8,000 – $15,000 off select quick move-in homes* at three communities, Summit View and Palisades at Blackstone in El Dorado Hills and Highland Grove at Somerset Ranch in Rancho Cordova. All communities offer an elevated lifestyle through beautiful new homes, Everything's Included® features, community amenities and a great location.

"As summer comes to an end we are offering savings for a limited time on select homes in Greater Sacramento," said Laura Kilgore, Director of Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "It's a great time to move into one of our quick move-in homes, because it gives you enough time to get settled before the holidays roll around."

Summit View at Blackstone offers seven distinctive floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from in total, with sizes that range approximately from 2,442 to 4,253 square feet. For a limited time only, homeshoppers can save up to $15,000 off Residence 3845 on homesite #938, which provides 3,845 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. At Palisades, which is also located inside the luxurious Blackstone masterplan, homeshoppers can save up to $10,000 off The Sophia plan on homesite #25. This beautiful home offers 2,336 square feet that includes four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Over in Rancho Cordova, Lennar Sacramento is offering savings on a select quick move-in residence at Highland Grove at Somerset Ranch. The Camberley plan on homesite #8 is offering up to $8,000 off for a limited time only. This home features 2,631 square feet of space, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Every new Lennar home comes with a high level of standard features at no additional cost through their signature Everything's Included® program. It includes some of today's most popular upgrades and features, such as granite or quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded kitchen cabinetry, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, smart home technology and more. So homebuyers don't have to compromise or pay extra on the items for their dream home.

Lennar's Summer Savings is only offered on a limited number of homes, so interested homeshoppers are encouraged to act fast. Visit www.lennar.com/sacramento for more information or call 916-304-9711.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

###

*Offers, incentives and seller contributions are subject to certain terms, conditions and restrictions, which may include the use of designated lenders and closing agents. Certain incentives could affect the loan amount. Offer good for a limited time only. Lennar reserves the right to change or withdraw any offer at any time. Offer is subject to borrower meeting approval guidelines. Rates and terms are subject to change without notice. Contact a Loan Officer for financing details, or a New Home Consultant for home purchase details.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 30, 2017
