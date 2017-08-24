News By Tag
Gameroom Show Offers New Local Appraisal Services for Florida Antique Collectors
Gameroom Show announces new local antique appraisal services for Florida collectors of antique slot machines, penny arcade machines, trade stimulator devices, fortune teller machines, coin operated machines, vintage circus and carnival memorabilia.
Gameroom Show has one of the largest antique collections of vintage memorabilia and coin-operated machines. The antique store and website sells game machines and vintage memorabilia to individual collectors, antique dealers, interior designers, decorators and antique enthusiasts worldwide. Gameroom Show additionally provides antique service repairs for Jennings, Mills, Watling, Pace and other antique slot machines from the 1900s to the 1940s. Its website boasts a virtual catalog with a wide range of coin-operated machines (coin-ops) and vintage circus memorabilia to purchase for family game room entertainment or add to that man cave.
Coin operated devices are not just a hobby to owner Charles Edward Gifts & Decor. He calls his memorabilia the "show you'll never outgrow." He started collecting vintage coin-ops as a teen and continued throughout his life. "Antique slot machines, old fortune tellers, and vintage mutoscopes are artifacts of a forgotten era," he said. "Every rare find I've collected tells a story about the history of Americana culture. I hope others enjoy as much fun and excitement owning these machines as I have."
Charles and his team have provided appraisals to customers for over a decade. "Several online customers use my online appraisal services for evaluations,"
Local appraisal fees cost $49.95 per appraisal per collectible. Online appraisals are priced at $39.95 per appraisal per collectible. The process requires around 5 business days to complete the appraisal and historical report.
Gameroom Show launched its website on July 1, 2006, and was incorporated in the State of Florida on June 25, 2008. It opened its first retail store in St. Augustine, Florida. In 2016, the antique store relocated to Jacksonville, FL in the Avonlea Antiques and Design Gallery.
Gameroom Show, 8101 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, Florida, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For information about the website and its services, go to http://www.gameroomshow.com or call 904-712-9465 for an appointment.
Media Contact
Gameroom Show
9047129465
buy@gameroomshow.com
