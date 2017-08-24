 
Rapid Learning Deployment (rapidLD) Named Innovation Award Winner at Future Learning 2020 Summit

The 3rd Annual Future Learning 2020 Summit featured Rapid Learning Deployment (rapidLDSM) as an Innovation Awards winner, joining other recipients that included GE, HPE, Walmart, McDonald's, Accenture and others.
 
 
rapidLD Named Innovation Award Winner
 
ROSWELL, Ga. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- At this year's Future Learning 2020, the Innovation Awards gala honored the most well-respected individuals and businesses making impactful changes to the corporate learning industry. Award winners were selected based on the processes these organizations used to address key learning and knowledge-sharing challenges, how their respective solutions were implemented, and the measurable outcomes of their efforts.

r (http://www.rapidld.com/)rapidLDSM (http://www.rapidld.com) has been a leader and innovator in the Learning and Talent technology space for almost 20 years.  The company has seen many advances in learning technology through the years and 2017 has been no exception.  Advancing the Learner Experience has been a key strategy for rapidLDSM this year.  "We are excited about the advances in content curation and delivery," says Jim Everidge, Founder and CEO of rapidLDSM.  "This will continue to push the envelope of the Learner Experience, driving engagement in the development of people across the enterprise."

"We are thrilled at the growing interest in our Future Learning 2020 Summit and in the attendance at this year's Innovation Awards gala," said Karl Mehta, Founder and CEO of EdCast. "We were honored to welcome many of the world's visionary learning leaders and discussing the most important challenges in the corporate learning space."

"We are proud to be recognized for the innovative work the team is doing", says Marc Zolar, rapidLDSM Principal Consultant and Practice Lead, Content Technology.  "Many of our clients attended the Future Learning 2020 Summit and we look forward to continuing the dialogue about our ideas and strategies for creating engaging learning experiences."

About EdCast

EdCast(https://www.edcast.com) is the AI-Powered Knowledge Cloud solution for unified discovery, personalized learning and knowledge management across the enterprise. Its award-winning platform is used globally by Fortune 500 companies and government organizations to solve the discovery, curation and recommendation problems of content fragmentation across external, internal, and tacit knowledge sources. EdCast's solutions include its Learning Experience Platform (LXP), SalesU sales enablement suite, and GuideMe's multi-language in-app content authoring tools, which are now being used by visionary companies that include GE, HPE, Dell EMC and Accenture among others.

About rapidLDSM

Since 1999, Rapid Learning Deployment, LLC (rapidLDSM) has helped its customers gain maximum value from human capital technology investments.  Services include Management Consulting, Implementation, Integration, and Operations.  We have hundreds of learning and talent implementations in our portfolio and have deep expertise in Retail, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences.  A new practice, Content Technology started in 2016, focuses on the Digital Learning World – creating a new learner experience.  To Partner with rapidLDSM, contact us @ Info@rapidld.com or (770)874-1190.

