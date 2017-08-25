Country(s)
Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies: Celebrating Two Years
The leadership at Cummings Graduate Institute for Behavioral Health Studies (CGI) was proud to celebrate their two-year anniversary as one of the country's most innovative, 100% online degree programs in integrated behavioral health.
Dr. Cummings is a visionary who, for half a century not only was able to foresee the future of professional psychology, but also helped create it. A former president of the American Psychological Association (APA) as well as its Divisions 12 (Clinical Psychology) and 29 (Psychotherapy)
At CGI, the Biodyne model is the nucleus. The word Biodyne is composed of two classical Greek words; bio, meaning "life," and dyne, meaning "change." The goal of the Biodyne model is life change. As an Institute, CGI strives for a "life change" – for their leadership and faculty, for their students, for their patients and for their providers. Cara English, CEO for Cummings Institute states, "At CGI we're looking for disruptors – providers with a fire in their bellies - those who aren't afraid to differentiate themselves from the herd or to advocate for the change they see as a need in the world. We're looking for mavericks. Mavericks who dig hanging out with other mavericks and who want nuts-and-bolts training, inspiration, support, and encouragement to bring those innovative dreams to life."
To learn more about the Biodyne model and all that CGI has to offer for behavioral health degree, non-degree study, workforce development and professional trainings visit cummingsinstitute.com.
