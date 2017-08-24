News By Tag
Consistency Is Key: Attorney William Hulsey Captures "Top 1% Most Honored Professionals" Kudo
The Top 1% Most Honored Professionals Award pays tribute to the ongoing dedication to excellence achieved by an elite group of American professionals. Qualification is determined on a five-year basis. An honoree must have been consistently recognized for professional excellence throughout the last 5 years and have received significant mentions in the press, honors by recognized professional or trade groups, and/or acclaimed recognitions by peers or clients.
Mr. Hulsey is the founder of HULSEY PC and practices Intellectual Property law in Austin, Texas; Silicon Valley, California; Rochester, New York; and Memphis, Tennessee. Mr. Hulsey earned a J.D. from the Vanderbilt School of Law where he was Senior Managing Editor of the Vanderbilt Law Review and graduated Order of the Coif; a Masters in Economics from the University of Virginia focusing on technology industry economic development;
Early in his career, Hulsey says, he was drawn to work with "creative, inventive types," especially engineers. "I continue to be amazed at the detailed and innovative ideas that clients bring to me. My goal is to help them protect and develop those ideas for the good of society and the benefit of the inventor."
Mr. Hulsey has twice been formally recognized by the U.S. Department of Commerce International Trade Commission's Export Services Award for providing excellent patent, trademark, and copyright services to foreign companies seeking intellectual property assistance in the U.S.
According to American Registry, America's Most Honored Professionals is the only data-driven cross-profession, cross-industry recognition program in the United States. Its honorees include top CEOs as well as local business owners, doctors, lawyers and Internet superstars. Qualification criteria include repeated, authenticated, publicized honors from the press, peers, trade groups and clients over a five-year period.
About American Registry, LLC: American Registry, LLC, recognizes excellence in top businesses and professionals. The Registry™ includes millions of significant business and professional recognitions, including all those in America's Most Honored Professionals. More information about the America's Most Honored Professionals award is available at http://www.americanregistry.com/
About HULSEY PC: In 2003, William (Bill) Hulsey started HULSEY PC committed to promote entrepreneurship and the protection and commercialization of his clients' intellectual property rights. HULSEY PC takes pride in obtaining for its clients expertly drafted and strategically considered patents, trademarks, copyrights, and related agreements and official filings. Mr. Hulsey has been involved as IP counsel for the intensive due diligence phases of a number of multi-million dollar corporate transactions involving clients in the telecommunications, photovoltaic solar cell, and electronic medical sensor technology fields. As a result of the IP protection and commercialization efforts of his firm, clients have received multiples of their initial valuations in these transactions.
Contact
Donna Hulsey
Firm Manager
***@hulseyiplaw.com
