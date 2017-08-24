 
Quartz And Granite Installed In Your New Kitchen In One Week! Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting

Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting can measure, fabricate, and install your quartz or granite countertops in one week! Blue Ox is a licensed General Contracting company that is a "One Stop Shop" when it comes to residential interior remodeling.
 
 
DENVER - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Most local countertop companies take from three to four weeks to measure, fabricate, and install your countertops after your cabinets are installed. Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting has a better process for fabication and installation and they can have your quartz or granite installed within 7 days! This process was designed to speed up the remodeling process so the homeowner can have their kitchen back in a timely fashion because not having the use of your sink and dishwasher during the kitchen remodeling process is not fun. There are three different price grades to choose from and hundereds of choices for different styles and colors. Why wait three to four weeks for countertop installation when Blue Ox can have it installed in ONE WEEK! Don't worry about cost for Blue Ox has very competitive pricing to meet every budget. Blue Ox is a "One Stop Shop" when it comes to interior remodeling. They can plan, install, and supervise your whole remodeling project without the need of other contracors. Blue Ox can start your project now rather than later for the have large crews of experienced technicians in their fields such as electrical, plumbing, carpentry, demolition, hardwood flooring, tile, backsplash, structural engineering, support headers, custom spa baths, basement renovation, and so much more. Check out their web site at blueoxcc.com to see more about their company and book your FREE estimate on their "Contact" page today! Why call multiple contractors for your project when Blue Ox Contracting and Consulting can supervise the whole project and make it a success. Give Blue Ox a call today at 720-412-0203 and you will be glad you did!

Contact
Robert Bacon
720-412-0203
rob@blueoxcc.com
Source:
Email:***@blueoxcc.com Email Verified
Tags:Denver Countertops, Denver granite
Industry:Construction
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
