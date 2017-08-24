News By Tag
Dentist Phoenix 7th and Bell Dental Group
Some kids have a hard time remembering to brush and floss their teeth twice daily. Some adult have that same problem, but that's for another day. It's important for kids to learn healthy oral hygiene habits at a young age, so that they are on track for good habits for a lifetime.
A tooth brushing chart is a great way to help children remember to brush and floss their teeth and it can be fun, as well. A chart also gives reassurance knowing that this essential daily task isn't being forgotten. The tooth brushing chart works like a chore chart, something that may already be in place.
A kid's dental prospects are decided during the first few years of their life. Studies have found that children who have experienced a poor diet and bad brushing habits by the time they are two will also experience tooth decay. Tooth decay in a child's primary teeth increases the risk of decay in their permanent teeth. When searching for that perfect dentist (http://www.7thandbelldentalgroup.com/
Usually, good oral health leads to good overall health. Teaching the importance of proper oral hygiene skills early on can be critical. Parents are a child's first role models in many things. By presenting tooth brushing as a twice daily ritual and explaining the importance of maintaining a proper routine, parents can positively affect their kid's overall being.
It is a good idea to supervise a child's brushing, even if the child can effectively use a toothbrush. Kids might be able to duplicate the parents' motions of brushing teeth, typically they are unable to brush their teeth on their own effectively until after they are around five years old. Parents should continue to supervise twice daily brushing and flossing to make sure they're doing an effective job of cleaning.
When permanent teeth begin to appear, it is even more important to practice good oral hygiene. Due to the combination of primary and permanent teeth, loose teeth, accompanying gaps brushing becomes more difficult and with an increased risk of decay or gum inflammation.
All of these changes make it even more important for your child to practice good oral hygiene. When searching for that ideal dentist Phoenix 7th and Bell Dental Group is an excellent for kids and their families.
