Just Sold - Pacific Commercentre In Lake Forest CA

Pacific Commercentre

-- Pacific Commercentre, a 10, 800 sq.ft. retail center was recently sold by an undisclosed Seller represented by Sharon Browning of SVN | Vanguard.Pacific Commercentre, anchored by Starbucks, attracted multiple offers and went from list to contract in just 30 days. This retail center sold for $6,675,000, a 4.9% CAP rate, to an exchange buyer as part of an all cash deal. The buyer stands to earn a an attractive return on this hard to find South Orange County property. Pacific Commercentre at 24531 Trabuco Road in Lake Forest, CA was purchased by YS Properties. Brian Li, of Total Real Estate in Los Angeles, represented YS Properties on the purchase.SVN / Vanguard is a franchise of SVN International with offices in Orange and San Diego CountiesAbout SVN®SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, is comprised of over 1,600 commercial real estate Advisors and staff, in more offices in the United States than any other commercial real estate firm and continues to expand across the globe. Geographical coverage and amplified outreach to traditional, cross-market and emerging buyers and tenants is the only way to achieve maximum value for our clients. This is why we proactively promote properties and share fees with the entire industry. This is our unique Shared Value Network™ and just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues and communities. All SVN® offices are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.svn.com