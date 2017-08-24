News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Anniversary of the "Coast To Cactus" Guidebook to San Diego Outdoors
Museum store celebrates first year in print with book signing September 9, 2017
Canyoneers are citizen scientists and volunteers who have had comprehensive training by Museum scientists and local experts on the natural history of the region. Founded in 1973 by Helen Chamlee Witham, Canyoneers lead weekend hikes at 70 locations from September through late June. Friday Guides also lead elementary school groups on shorter hikes in local canyons during the school year.
When you hike with a Canyoneer you are encouraged to stop, look, listen, touch, smell, and examine—to understand that everything is linked together. Canyoneers provide a unique opportunity to explore the wild places of San Diego, Riverside and Imperial counties, highlighting the rich biodiversity of the region.
Coast to Cactus: The Canyoneer Trail Guide to San Diego Outdoors was released in September of 2016 with much ado, including a launch party at the corresponding "Coast to Cactus in Southern California" exhibit at the San Diego Natural History Museum. The book was initially conceived by Canyoneer leadership in 2002, though it wouldn't be until 2012 that the writing would begin hike-by-hike, as Canyoneers resumed the late Jerry Schad's popular "Roam-O-Rama"
The celebration at the museum store will allow Canyoneers to answer questions about hikes featured in the book and to explain the book's many features including a list of habitats encountered in each hike and 525 different species of plant and animal described in full detail. Additionally, the 2017-2018 Canyoneer hike schedule will be available.
More at: http://sunbeltpublications.com/
Media Contact
Kara Murphy, Sunbelt Publications
sunbeltbook@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse