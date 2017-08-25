 
Industry News





Colorado's Symbia Logistics Ranks 68th on Inc. 500

Company makes prestigious list with growth of 5,165% in 3 years
 
 
Symbia at #68
Symbia at #68
EDWARDS, Colo. - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Symbia Logistics made its debut on this year's Inc. 500, coming in at #68 overall, #3 in the logistics and transportation category, and #1 in Colorado.

The Inc. 500  is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 500.

Based in Edwards, CO, Symbia is a certified Women-Owned Business operating within an industry predominantly run by men. They have 18 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada and annual revenues of nearly $27 million. The company is most well known for its pallet management services, but offers warehouse services, site selection and operations as well.

"We are so proud to have made the Inc. 500," says Megan Smith, Symbia's CEO. "For us, growth is more than just a number. We are a family-owned business that consistently exceeds customer expectations and establishes long-term partnerships."

The annual Inc. 500 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA. Speakers include some of the greatest entrepreneurs of this and past generations, such as former Ford president Alan Mullaly, FUBU CEO and founder and "Shark Tank" star Daymond John, Dollar Shave Club founder Michael Dubin, researcher and #1 New York Times bestseller Brené Brown, and Gravity Payments' founder and CEO Dan Price.

-30-

To View the Complete List:https://www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2017

