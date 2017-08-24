The Signature Series Our New Line of Commercial Holiday Decor

hanging bell

Contact

Temple Display

***@templedisplay.com Temple Display

End

-- Christmas trees, that first crisp, white snowfall of the year, an overcoming swell of humanity as we begin to feel the spirit of Christmas. All things that let us know that the Christmas season has begun. But nothing puts the "skip in your step" and true holiday excitement in the heart of a child like outstanding Christmas decorations. Here at Temple Display that's what we deliver, outstanding Christmas decorations. For years we have been your go-to for one of a kind commercial holiday decor. And just when you thought you couldn't receive a higher quality product, at an amazing price, that was made in America; we give you The Signature Series.The Signature Series is a new line of contemporary pole mounts and skylines that take holiday displays to a whole new level. All of the decorations in this innovative line have a distinctive appearance that redefines what is possible when it comes to commercial holiday decor. All of the lights are commercial grade LED mini lights. Every pole mount and skyline frame is made of aluminum; making them not only lightweight but corrosion free! As always Temple Display holds integrity, value, and quick easy turn around in high regard. So like all of our commercial holiday decorations The Signature Series is also made in America.The Signature Series offers easy to install, maintain, and disassemble pole mounts and skylines. But the stand out feature of this collection has got to be it's sleek, modern design. When looking at these amazing pole mounts, such as the Harmony Pentor. It's almost as if they are floating unattached from the pole. The days of bulky metal frames and wads of tangled electrical cords that are hard to hide are gone! These pole mounts really brings the illusion of Christmas magic to life. That is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the winter wonderland that Temple Display can create for your business, city, shopping mall, or hotel.The Signature Series skylines also have that alluring, almost invisible way of hanging but to an even higher degree. My favorite skyline display has got to be the Arctic Swing. The commercial grade mini LED lights create a strong yet delicate look, giving movement to the display and it is easily seen from a distance. The all white bulbs have a wonderfully classic look. Against a dark cloudless December sky these skyline displays are sure to impress! The best part is Temple Display can create the perfect ambiance for your town or business with custom designs using pieces from The Signature Series. Making something like this hanging bell piece the answer to all your Christmas wishes.It's time to up the ante on your commercial holiday decor this season with The Signature Series! Don't wait, Go to www.templedisplay.com to check out this amazing new line. Or give us a call at 1-800-722-2501. One of our highly educated staff members will be more then happy to help you create the perfect commercial holiday decor to fit your needs. Temple Display is your source for commercial holiday decorations.www.templedisplay.comShare This Story, Choose Your Platform!