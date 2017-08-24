Grace Morrison To Perform At Spire Center For The Performing Arts

Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter Celebrates New Full-Length Studio Album

-- Join us on Friday, November 10at 8PM at the Spire Center for the Performing Arts to celebrate the release of Grace Morrison's first full-length studio album, "I'm The Apple." The Spire Center is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. Tickets are $15 and are available online at www.spirecenter.org/events. Macalla will co-bill the show.Grace Morrison is an award-winning singer/songwriter. She is a regular on the concert and festival circuit, and will embark on her second tour this October with return stops at legendary East Coast venues, Rockwood Music Hall (New York) and Gypsy Sally's (Washington, DC). Her professional career has included performances with some of the most well-known musicians in America, including Eddie Money, J. Geils and Greg Douglass of The Steve Miller Band. Grace has also shared the stage with Lori McKenna, Melissa Ferrick and John Gorka, among others."I'm The Apple" is full of catchy choruses, history, emotion and storytelling;all key elements of her unique style. According to music reviewer, Bill Copeland (www.billcopelandmusicnews.com), "Grace Morrison runs the gamut from rocking, Country flavored verve to tender, emotive roots ballad on this I'm The Apple album. With subtle nuance and numerous individual parts, Morrison paints a stunning portrait of the modern American landscape with masterful lyrical details and an emotional force that cannot be denied."The album was produced by Jon Evans, of Brick Hill Studio. "I'm thrilled to have worked with a Producer who has performed with many of my musical heroes, including Paula Cole, Tori Amos, Ben Folds and Sarah McLachlan," says Grace. "Making an album with Grace was a pleasure. With a crystal clear voice and songs that land squarely in your hearts, Grace has something truly special," says Evans. "Just spend 5 minutes with her stories and I know you'll agree."Grammy nominated Recording Engineer, John Mailloux of Bongo Beach Productions, mastered the album. "Grace's voice is a reflection of herself - pure and true. She is an incredible talent, mixing seemingly effortless musicality and original storytelling in the Country, Folk and Americana genres."We invite you to join us in celebrating this milestone event. As Mark Gorman (Newport This Week) says, "It is a testament to her talent that Morrison sounds as good live as she does on her record." Hear for yourself on November 10at the Spire Center for the Performing Arts!For interviews or additional information, please send an email to TeamGrace@GraceMorrison.com or call (508)728-6285. To see where Grace will be performing next, visit www.GraceMorrison.com.