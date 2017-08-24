News By Tag
"Heart of a Stone" - Romance Comes to a Woman Answering a Higher Calling
Lily Stone is a young woman running a ranch in Missouri for domestic abuse survivors. She took over the job after her mother's death. Lily struggles with her enormous responsibilities at the ranch, ignoring her own emotional needs so she can help these women who have suffered so much. Her one escape is bartending every Friday at a biker bar, where she can pour drinks, enjoy loud music, and flirt with the customers.
One night at the bar, she meets a handsome stranger and feels a strong attraction to him. Brett Miller works incredibly hard to get Lily to trust him, and to prove that not all men are bad and abuse their women.
Will Lily continue to play her lonesome game of life, keeping her heart closed off to everyone except the women she helps? Or could her relationship with Brett make her lose everything she's worked so hard to accomplish? Can she have it all?
Heart of a Stone is a about story of survivors. In life and in love.
About the Author: Lisa Renee Faust grew up in Mays Landing, New Jersey, on Lake Lenape, which she writes about in her second book Twisted Ivy. Five generations of her family have lived in her lake house. Her first book, The Road to Love, came out in 2009. This is her third book.
"This intense romance about choices is an important story to be told. We are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.
HEART OF A STONE (ISBN: 978-1-68181-
