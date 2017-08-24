 
Industry News





"Heart of a Stone" - Romance Comes to a Woman Answering a Higher Calling

 
 
Heart of a Stone
Heart of a Stone
 
GLASSBORO, N.J. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- This inspiring story of love, loss, and rebuilding shows just how strong the human spirit can be.

Lily Stone is a young woman running a ranch in Missouri for domestic abuse survivors. She took over the job after her mother's death. Lily struggles with her enormous responsibilities at the ranch, ignoring her own emotional needs so she can help these women who have suffered so much. Her one escape is bartending every Friday at a biker bar, where she can pour drinks, enjoy loud music, and flirt with the customers.

One night at the bar, she meets a handsome stranger and feels a strong attraction to him. Brett Miller works incredibly hard to get Lily to trust him, and to prove that not all men are bad and abuse their women.

Will Lily continue to play her lonesome game of life, keeping her heart closed off to everyone except the women she helps? Or could her relationship with Brett make her lose everything she's worked so hard to accomplish? Can she have it all?

Heart of a Stone is a about story of survivors. In life and in love.

About the Author: Lisa Renee Faust grew up in Mays Landing, New Jersey, on Lake Lenape, which she writes about in her second book Twisted Ivy. Five generations of her family have lived in her lake house. Her first book, The Road to Love, came out in 2009. This is her third book.

Author's Facebook page: http://www.facebook.com/WordsAndLife

"This intense romance about choices is an important story to be told. We are proud to be the publisher," said Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency.

HEART OF A STONE (ISBN: 978-1-68181-524-4) is now available for $18.95 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbpra.com/LisaReneeFaust or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

