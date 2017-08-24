 
News By Tag
* Christie Hsiao
* Serenity Media Group
* Early Onset Alzheimer's
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Movies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Serenity Media Group C.e.o. Christie Hsiao Raises Awareness Of Early Onset Alzheimer's Bringing Tr

Adapted for the big screen from Pat Moffett's best-selling book "Ice Cream in the Cupboard"
 
 
IMG_8470
IMG_8470
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Christie Hsiao
Serenity Media Group
Early Onset Alzheimer's

Industry:
Movies

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
Projects

LOS ANGELES - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Serenity Media Group (www.serenitymediagroupinc.com) C.E.O. and Executive Producer, Christie Hsiao is pleased to announce the company's new project based on Pat Moffett's critically acclaimed book "Ice Cream in the Cupboard."

With the working title still to be locked in, Hsiao's vast relationships with financiers and distribution companies helped land solid financing for the film and secure some of the top talent in the film industry including Jaime King, Tobin Bell, Dana Ashbrook, Andy Dick, Sean Whalen and Amber Frank.

"I am so excited to have a young, talented group of filmmakers and an amazing cast to be a part of this project," says Hsiao. "Pat Moffett's book is so timely, he tells a beautiful story about Early Onset Alzheimer's and how it affects a loving marriage. I was so compelled to bring his book to the screen to raise awareness and support families and caregivers around the world to better take care of themselves and patients. This is a love story everyone can relate to, to know when to let go and move on."

As the EP and the main producer on this project, Hsiao hired screenwriters to adapt Moffett's book as well as hired the entire cast and crew. Next up for Hsiao are two projects to being shooting in China with the completion of this wrap. She continues to work creatively with talent both in the United States and China to co-produce and co-finance projects with a global appeal. In addition to her amazing accomplishments, Hsiao is also a New York Times Best-Selling author of "Journey to Rainbow Island."

For more information and cast and crew credits, please visit: http://m.imdb.com/title/tt7027690/?ref=m_nv_sr_1

For additional information or to schedule an interview with Christie Hsiao, please contact: Mindi Sue Black, black & blue star, 310/924.5651, mindi@blackandbluestar.com.


About Serenity Media Group
Serenity Media Group is a film production company founded by Christie Hsiao in 2010. In April of 2012, they announced the creation of a $150 million film fund in partnerships with both American and Chinese investors. As part of the deal, Serenity Media Group and China Lion will co-produce projects.

As of 2012, the company has four independently produced untitled films in development, including "Without a Badge," in cooperation with Permut Presentations.

Press/Media Contact: Mindi Sue Black, black & blue star, 310/924.5651, mindi@blackandbluestar.com

Contact
Mindi Sue Black
***@blackandbluestar.com
End
Source:Serenity Media Group
Email:***@blackandbluestar.com Email Verified
Tags:Christie Hsiao, Serenity Media Group, Early Onset Alzheimer's
Industry:Movies
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
black & blue star PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share