News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Serenity Media Group C.e.o. Christie Hsiao Raises Awareness Of Early Onset Alzheimer's Bringing Tr
Adapted for the big screen from Pat Moffett's best-selling book "Ice Cream in the Cupboard"
With the working title still to be locked in, Hsiao's vast relationships with financiers and distribution companies helped land solid financing for the film and secure some of the top talent in the film industry including Jaime King, Tobin Bell, Dana Ashbrook, Andy Dick, Sean Whalen and Amber Frank.
"I am so excited to have a young, talented group of filmmakers and an amazing cast to be a part of this project," says Hsiao. "Pat Moffett's book is so timely, he tells a beautiful story about Early Onset Alzheimer's and how it affects a loving marriage. I was so compelled to bring his book to the screen to raise awareness and support families and caregivers around the world to better take care of themselves and patients. This is a love story everyone can relate to, to know when to let go and move on."
As the EP and the main producer on this project, Hsiao hired screenwriters to adapt Moffett's book as well as hired the entire cast and crew. Next up for Hsiao are two projects to being shooting in China with the completion of this wrap. She continues to work creatively with talent both in the United States and China to co-produce and co-finance projects with a global appeal. In addition to her amazing accomplishments, Hsiao is also a New York Times Best-Selling author of "Journey to Rainbow Island."
For more information and cast and crew credits, please visit: http://m.imdb.com/
For additional information or to schedule an interview with Christie Hsiao, please contact: Mindi Sue Black, black & blue star, 310/924.5651, mindi@blackandbluestar.com.
About Serenity Media Group
Serenity Media Group is a film production company founded by Christie Hsiao in 2010. In April of 2012, they announced the creation of a $150 million film fund in partnerships with both American and Chinese investors. As part of the deal, Serenity Media Group and China Lion will co-produce projects.
As of 2012, the company has four independently produced untitled films in development, including "Without a Badge," in cooperation with Permut Presentations.
Press/Media Contact: Mindi Sue Black, black & blue star, 310/924.5651, mindi@blackandbluestar.com
Contact
Mindi Sue Black
***@blackandbluestar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse