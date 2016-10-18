Boxfish 360: The simplest solution for engaging 360/VR underwater experiences

Boxfish Research announces a major upgrade to their professional underwater virtual reality camera, the Boxfish 360, offering now a runtime of three hours and post-production App.

Boxfish360 spherical camera with diver at Poor Knights Islands, New Zealand

-- Boxfish Research announces a major upgrade to their professional underwater virtual reality camera, the Boxfish 360. The Boxfish 360 can now record three hours of continuous 5K-UHD video or time-lapse photographs on one charge. Combined with their unique post-production App for Windows and Mac, the Boxfish Research team has dramatically reduced the time it takes to film, edit and online your 360 videos. This means that you could be diving and sharing your underwater experiences with your audience on the same day!The camera has also proven popular with Universities and Institutes for habitat documentation and outreach. Researchers and Educators can't take all of the world into our oceans, but with the a 360/VR underwater camera they can easily bring the oceans to the world, creating unique teachable moments that would be impossible in other learning settings.Virtual reality, or VR, adds a whole new dimension to the experience and offers an audience or students the feeling of actually being in another place. You can move your head and immerse yourself in the underwater world as if you were really there. This combination of interaction and realistic environment are two essential features for an effective instructional experience."I've shot with several underwater 360 rigs, and the Boxfish 360 is by far the most reliable and easiest to use" says Danny Copeland, freelance underwater filmmaker and Media Manager for the Manta Trust. "And the way it handles is just like a regular underwater camera, with a single hatch to access the memory cards and a button to start and stop the recording. With the Boxfish 360 I don't have to get up an hour before everybody else anymore".In addition to being easy to use, the long runtime of three hours takes away the intense time pressure associated with underwater VR, and allows anybody to shoot these engaging videos while performing other tasks. That allows researchers to document their work, and use it as an instructional tool for teaching the next generation of scientists.The Boxfish 360 is the only 360 camera that's specifically calibrated for underwater use, has a runtime of three hours, depth rating of 300m, and comes with an App that creates ready-to-render project files, removing much of the work and headache from post-production. It also records depth, temperature, and compass heading along with the imagery. This data can be integrated into informative video captions, HUD-style overlays, or used independently.New Zealand Geographic has published a story about talking fish shot with the Boxfish 360, and many Universities and Organisations like Stanford are using 360 video for education and training:Full specifications and purchase information are available through the Boxfish website.