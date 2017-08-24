 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

NewAge(R) Industries Achieves Landfill-Free Status; Waste is Recycled or Used for Energy Recovery

Plastic tubing manufacturer NewAge Industries announces that it is now a zero-waste facility. Waste is recycled, reused or disposed of through an energy-from-waste (EfW) system. NewAge recycles cardboard, paper, plastic, glass and metal.
 
 
SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- NewAge Industries is proud to announce that it is now a zero-waste organization. All of the tubing manufacturer's waste is reused, recycled or disposed of by combustion at a local EfW (Energy from Waste) facility.

"This has been a goal of ours as part of our sustainability program," noted Ken Baker, CEO. "We went solar in 2011. Plant investments followed in the form of new windows, energy efficient lighting, building insulation and high efficiency motors and capacitors. Going landfill free was a logical step."

As a manufacturer of plastic and rubber tubing, NewAge generates waste material during the production process. Plastic tubing that is extruded at the start of a production run is a manufacturing by-product; it isn't used until the tubing meets the required dimensions. This scrapped material, of which there can be thousands of pounds each year, is reused and made into new tubing whenever possible. Some rubber tubing scrap is able to be recycled as well and is incorporated into other industrial products.

NewAge has had a robust recycling plan in place for well over 20 years. Each team member has two trash containers: a black one for non-recyclable waste and another in blue for recyclable materials such as paper, plastic and glass. Separate containers store both types of waste outdoors before pick up and transport to an appropriate facility, either a recycler or an EfW facility. Used cardboard boxes and cardboard packaging is recycled separately. It, too, goes into its own container, where it is compacted into manageable bundles for recycling.

Non-recyclable trash is taken to a nearby EfW facility and burned as part of an energy recovery system. There, metals are removed from the waste and recycled, and the remaining trash is burned and used to heat water. The heated water is converted to steam, which then drives turbine generators to produce electricity.

"We're proud to be part of an environmentally friendly solution to the challenge of waste disposal," said Baker. "It makes NewAge a better neighbor and supports corporate social responsibility. It just makes good business sense."

For details on NewAge's other sustainability initiatives, visit http://www.newageindustries.com/green-initiatives.asp or contact the Fluid Transfer Specialists(R) at NewAge Industries, Inc., by phone:800-506-3924 or 215-526-2300; e-mail: info@newageindustries.com; fax 800-837-1856 or 215-526-2190; or at 145 James Way, Southampton, PA 18966.

About NewAge Industries

In business since 1954, NewAge Industries manufactures plastic and rubber tubing in reinforced and unreinforced styles. The company maintains a large inventory of tubing and fittings for its core product lines, provides custom extrusion and fabrication capabilities, and services customers worldwide. In 2006, NewAge initiated an ESOP and became an employee owned company for the benefit of both its employees and customers.

The AdvantaPure(R) division of NewAge Industries is ISO 9001:2015 certified and specializes in high purity tubing, hose, Single-Use process tubing manifolds, BioClosure(R) container closure systems, and other molded components for the pharmaceutical, biopharm, biomedical, food, beverage and chemical industries. Products are manufactured, stored and shipped using methods that ensure product purity. Automated product identification systems, including gamma stable RFID tags and labels, are offered by NewAge's Verigenics(R) division.

#        #        #

BioClosure(R), NewAge(R), NewAge Industries AdvantaPure(R), Verigenics(R), and "Fluid Transfer Specialists(R)" are registered trademarks of NewAge(R) Industries, Inc.

