Katy Baldry

-- Beautifeye is the First Practice in Edina, MN to Own the Revolutionary truSculpt™ 3D by Cutera…A New Dimension in Body SculptingBeautifeye (www.beautifeye.org)announced today that it has purchased the truSculpt 3D, the newest advancement in circumferential reduction and nonsurgical body sculpting by Cutera, which offers up to 24 percent fat thickness reduction in a single treatment as measured by ultrasound."We at Beautifeye seek to offer the safest and most effective aesthetic solutions by investing in the latest technologies. We are thrilled to add a groundbreaking Radio Frequency device that significantly improves the standard of care and patient experience,"said Dr. Jeffrey P. Sanderson, MD/Owner of Beautifeye in Edina, MN. "For our patients seeking to sculpt areas resistant to diet and exercise, truSculpt 3D offers excellent results in just one treatment without any downtime or side effects. We are very excited to bring these benefits to our patients."truSculpt 3D utilizes a controlled, monopolar radio frequency (RF) technology at 2 MHz to deliver targeted, uniform heating of the subcutaneous adipose tissue to achieve the highest clinical efficacy in the shortest possible treatment time. Focusing on three specific characteristics – dimension, definition, and depth – truSculpt® 3D offers an optimized and customizable approach to body sculpting for most size areas, large or small.For more information, contact Beautifeye at #952-641-6226 or visit www.beautifeye.orgAdditional information on truSculpt 3D™ can be found at www.cutera.com.About Beautifeye:Beautifeye, a medical aesthetic practice in Edina that specializes in providing the ultimate skin care experience. We provide all aspects of medical, surgical, cosmetic and aesthetic skin care. Our level of expertise at Beautifeye ensures patient satisfaction from the beginning to the end of a skin care treatment. We take pride in providing personalized, comprehensive skin care programs for our patients.ContactKaty BaldryPractice ManagerBeautifeye5137 Gus Young LaneEdina, MN 55436#952-641-6226www.beautifeye.org