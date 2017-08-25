News By Tag
Beautifeye is the first Practice in Edina, MN to own the revolutionary truSculpt 3D!
A New Dimension in Body Sculpting
Beautifeye (www.beautifeye.org)
"We at Beautifeye seek to offer the safest and most effective aesthetic solutions by investing in the latest technologies. We are thrilled to add a groundbreaking Radio Frequency device that significantly improves the standard of care and patient experience,"
truSculpt 3D utilizes a controlled, monopolar radio frequency (RF) technology at 2 MHz to deliver targeted, uniform heating of the subcutaneous adipose tissue to achieve the highest clinical efficacy in the shortest possible treatment time. Focusing on three specific characteristics – dimension, definition, and depth – truSculpt® 3D offers an optimized and customizable approach to body sculpting for most size areas, large or small.
For more information, contact Beautifeye at #952-641-6226 or visit www.beautifeye.org
Additional information on truSculpt 3D™ can be found at www.cutera.com.
About Beautifeye:
Beautifeye, a medical aesthetic practice in Edina that specializes in providing the ultimate skin care experience. We provide all aspects of medical, surgical, cosmetic and aesthetic skin care. Our level of expertise at Beautifeye ensures patient satisfaction from the beginning to the end of a skin care treatment. We take pride in providing personalized, comprehensive skin care programs for our patients.
Contact
Katy Baldry
Practice Manager
Beautifeye
5137 Gus Young Lane
Edina, MN 55436
#952-641-6226
www.beautifeye.org
