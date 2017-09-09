News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Utopian Communities of Illinois: Heaven on the Prairie
Local Author Randall J. Soland will be available to sign copies of book
Utopian Communities of Illinois: Heaven on the Prairie
Local Author Randall J. Soland will be available to sign copies of book
The Prairie State became a crucial testing ground for the grand American thought experiment on how a society should be constructed. Between 1839 and 1901, six different utopian communities chose Illinois as the laboratory and sanctuary to elevate their ideals into reality. The Mormons and the Icarians selected Nauvoo. The Janssonists picked Bishop Hill. The Fourierists settled on the north edge of Loami. The employees of the Pullman Railroad Car Company naturally resided in Pullman, and the Dowietes put down roots in Zion. Three were religious and the others secular. All possessed charismatic leaders and dramatic stories that drew attention from across the globe. Randy Soland examines the relationship between these havens and their legacies.
About the Author:
Randall J. Soland was raised in Nauvoo, Illinois. His love of history was fostered by his father, Robert D. Soland, and an elementary school teacher, David Fortado. Mr. Soland is employed as a full-time private practice counselor in Springfield, Illinois. He has bachelor of science degrees in history and psychology and secondary education from Western Illinois University. He has multiple graduate degrees, including a master of arts degree in history from Illinois State University.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
3111 South Veterans Parkway
Springfield, IL 62704
When: Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at 10:00 a.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse