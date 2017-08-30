Scottsdale Leadership announces Class XXXII

Non-profit Program Creates Pipeline of Leaders for Community Impact

Founders Gary Shapiro, Sam Campana, Don Ruff & Dr. Art DeCabooter

Contact

Margaret Leichtfuss

Executive Director

***@scottsdaleleadership.org



Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/ 12661632/1 Margaret LeichtfussExecutive Director

End

-- Scottsdale Leadership, Inc., is pleased to announce participants in its 2017-18 Core Program. Now in its 32year, the program provides community leadership education for individuals committed to community service and civil dialogue.Scottsdale Leadership and its alumni are consistently sought out to engage in grassroots initiatives and community conversations regarding the future and growth of our city. Alumni have had a significant impact on not only the city of Scottsdale, but throughout the Valley and the state of Arizona."Scottsdale Leadership continues to draw outstanding candidates for its Core Program, and class members are selected to represent a diverse group across many criteria," says Margaret Leichtfuss, executive director., Mayo Clinic, Physician Liaison, President, Outside the Box Marketing, Banking Officer, FirstBank, Founder and President, The Greater Purpose Project & Inspired Mojo Media, Creative Arts Manager, Scottsdale Training and Rehabilitation Services, Director, Stifel, Designated Broker, Andrea Davis CRE, Sustainability Analyst, Salt River Project, Operations Manager, State Farm, Principal, Real Estate Investor/Entrepreneur, Strategic Advisor, Chapter 3, Regional Banking District Manager, Wells Fargo Bank, Director of Resident Services, Vi at Grayhawk, Division Manager, Vector Marketing/Cutco Cutlery, Director of IT, Nationwide Insurance Company, English Instructor, Scottsdale Community College, Executive Director, SCOTT, Accounts Executive, Heasley & Partners, Director of Account Management, American Traffic Solutions, E & S Operations Director, Nationwide E&S/S Insurance Company, Vice President, Hundman Wealth Planning, Director of Distribution & Logistics, Plexus Worldwide, Commercial Account Executive, Wells Fargo Insurance ServicesEnterprise and Financial Director, City of Scottsdale, Financial Advisor, Clark & Associates Financial ServicesPrincipal, Ramboll Environ, Network Director Community Partnerships, HonorHealth, Commander, Scottsdale Police Department, Vice President, Private Bank, National Bank of Arizona, CEO, Red Balloon Social Media, Senior Consultant, Aetna, Inc., Realtor, RE/MAX Signature, Manager- Corporate Partnerships, American Express, Senior Computer Systems Analyst, Salt River Project, Financial Advisor, Morgan StanleyMarketing Manager, Neighborhood Outreach Access to Health (NOAH), Community Affairs Manager, Experience Scottsdale, Senior Consultant Business Program Management, Nationwide, Retired, AIG, Director of Risk Management, Salt River Materials Group, Vice President-Operations, Valley of the Sun YMCA, Content & User Experience Strategist, Riester, Architect, Dekker/Perich/Sabatini, Senior Management Analyst, City of Scottsdale, Vice President, Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce, Director of Operations, Arizona SunThe Core Program starts Sept. 22 with a curriculum that includes economic vitality, community stewardship, education, human services and the arts. Each graduating class of Scottsdale Leadership provides an immediate positive impact on the Scottsdale community through its Lead It Forward project.