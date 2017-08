PACE Selects Scientel Solutions as Exclusive Universal Integrator

Purchasing Association of Cooperative Entities (PACE) approves Scientel Solutions as a vetted vendor to serve its 1,100 members with next-generation technology solutions.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Technology Industry:

* Telecom Location:

* Lombard - Illinois - US Subject:

* Partnerships

Contact

Nikki Kanter

***@scientelsolutions.com Nikki Kanter

End

-- Scientel Solutions is the newest vendor to be accepted into the Purchasing Association of Cooperative Entities (PACE) and is the sole universal integrator accepted into the program. Through PACE, approximately 1,000 organizations, including school districts and county governments across 32 states, will have the ability to access prior-authorization contract pricing that will allow them to access necessary broadband solutions, installation, and maintenance support without lengthy and expensive bid processes.Scientel Solutions designs, implements, and supports next-generation broadband solutions and emerging technology. Using Scientel as a provider, school systems and public entities across the country can utilize public WiFi networks, automated campus management, and smart security surveillance systems."The PACE-Scientel Solutions partnership will ensure that the one-thousand (and growing) PACE members across the country can now receive future-proof solutions to their telecommunications requirements at discounted prices thereby providing high-confidence, market leading value," says Michael Bunney, Director of Business Development for Scientel Solutions in the Austin, Texas area.Formerly established as the Education Service Center, Region 20 by the Texas Legislature in 1967 to assist school districts and charter schools in approving efficiencies and student performance, the Purchasing Association of Cooperative Entities was formalized in 2010 and expanded its reach to serve non-profits, government agencies, and other public entities. Currently, the cooperative serves its members by offering awarded contract tools which allow these entities to meet their operational goals and save financial resources when obtaining best value supplies.PACE chose Scientel Solutions as its exclusive universal integrator based on the company's quality of work, customer support, and the total value they can provide to participating entities.For more information about Scientel Solutions, please visit their website: http://www.ScientelSolutions.com For more details about the Purchasing Association of Cooperative Entities, see http://programs.esc20.net/ default.aspx? name=pace.home