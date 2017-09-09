News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Ewald Bros. Dairy
Local Author William Ewald will be available to sign copies of book
Local Author William Ewald will be available to sign copies of book
For nearly 100 years, the Ewald family has been associated with delivering the "world's finest milk" to families of Minneapolis and surrounding suburbs. In 1886, the 16-year-old Chris Ewald, who had recently emigrated from Denmark with his widowed mother and siblings, secured a position on a milk route to help pay his family's expenses. Chris eventually purchased the milk route, which is now marked as the beginning of the dairy.
Ewald Bros. grew by continuous expansion on the merits of quality dairy products, customer service, and loyalty, eventually becoming the largest home-delivery dairy operation in Minneapolis. With nearly 300 employees, Ewald Bros. quickly became one of the city's largest employers. Formerly located in North Minneapolis, the company was well recognized for its large two-story creamery covering two city blocks and its bright-yellow milk trucks.
Highlights from the book include:
· 100% of all author royalties are being donated to Behavioral Therapy Solutions Minneapolis, a center that focuses on working with autistic children in the Minneapolis area.
· Most of the images in the book came from family archives detailing the journey of Chris Ewald and his widowed mother from Denmark to Minneapolis.
· Ewald's were the exclusive distributor of the National Brand "Golden Guernsey." This milk, known for its high butterfat, was immensely popular with Ewald's delivering 3,000 homes per week.
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
3216 West Lake Street
Minneapolis, MN 55416
When: Saturday, September 9th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse