Tuesday Night Comics Returns To North Coast Rep With Top Comics
Tuesday Night Comics is arguably one of the funniest nights of comedy in San Diego. Mark Christopher Lawrence, award winning Actor Of The Year, hosts the North Coast Rep stage with his extensive list of talented comedian friends from all over the country with late night credits as well as credits from Comedy Central, HBO, SHOWTIME etc.
Morey Sherman, our Opening Act, has opened/featured for comedians including: Jimmy Brogan, Jerry Bednob, Gabe Kaplan, Willie Tyler and Lester, and singer Rita Coolidge. Headlining Act is Chris Franjola,a writer and a regular performer on E!'s hit show "Chelsea Lately" for 8 years. He also starred on the critically acclaimed scripted comedy series "After Lately." Brian Simpson, our Featured Act, is a professional stand-up comedian, as well as a Marine Corps veteran, whose exposure to various cultures has given him a unique perspective and a biting edge in his comedy. His style is a unique blend of blunt truth, goofy witticisms, and hilarious introspection. The musical act, Veronica May is a unique talent, equally skilled and adventurous on guitars (acoustic and electric) as she is in her dynamic vocal style. Her music awakens the mind, opens the heart, and brings new clarity to our shared human experiences. This show is rated R.
Tickets for the one-night-only performance are $23. We offer Happy Hour at 6:30PM with $3.00 beers and free appetizers! To order tickets, visit our website at northcoastrep.org, or call the box office at 858-481-1055.
North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.
North Coast Repertory Theatre
***@northcoastrep.org
