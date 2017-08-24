News By Tag
Orange County Timmy Awards Selects Jonathan Clarke Of Bitcentral As A Best Tech Manager Finalist
Tech in Motion names top 40 local leaders in tech, opens voting to the public to help decide winners
"As an excellent team leader, project manager and developer, Jonathan deserves this honor. He and his excellent team of experts are helping Bitcentral remain #1 in news production in the U.S., as well as support our work in the automation, OTT, and linear streaming new ventures," states Camille Jayne, President, Bitcentral, Inc. Mr. Clarke has proven experience motivating teams to deliver software through developing a common understanding of products being developed and removing roadblocks that are encountered. His excellent technical skills and knowledge of emerging technologies, combined with the ability to dive deep into architectural decisions and assist teams in making sound, scalable platform choices allow for Bitcentral to provide solutions that maximize the value of media.
"The Timmy Awards aim to celebrate the companies and managers that make that technological innovation possible," says Mandy Walker, Director of Marketing at Tech in Motion and Motion Recruitment Partners. "Since the Timmy Awards were created in 2015, over 400 finalists have been celebrated for creating work environments that enable growth in the technology of various industries."
The local community can vote online through September 8th to help choose who represents the best of Orange County tech. The winners will be chosen through a panel of expert judges and community votes. A complete list of 2017 Orange County finalists for the Timmys can be found here for all four award categories, highlighting tech work culture, workplace diversity and management as well as startups.
Award winners will be announced live at Orange County Timmy Awards on September 21 at UCI Applied Innovation in Irvine, where members of the Orange County tech community can attend for free and meet the finalists. Previous winners have included innovators such as LearnVest, Venmo, Trip Advisor and many more. For details on the event, past winners, or the Timmy Awards in all 10 cities they take place in, click here.
About Tech in Motion Events & The Timmy Awards
Tech in Motion is a North American events series that brings local tech community professionals together to connect, learn, and innovate. What started as a collaborative project between IT recruiting firms Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates in 2011, grew into an organization of over 85,000 members across 11 chapters in North America including Boston, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, DC, Chicago, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, LA, Orange County, and Toronto. Please visit www.techinmotionevents.com for more information about our notable speakers, sponsors and events.
About Bitcentral, Inc.
With corporate headquarters in Newport Beach, CA and Latin American headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, Bitcentral is a software company provides efficient and customized software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our Core News solution is #1 in U.S. News Production, with over 255 TV stations going to air every day. Bitcentral is dedicated to helping traditional broadcasters evolve in a world where content is coming from anywhere and going everywhere. Our products transform media operations with tools that enable content producers to deliver exceptional programming to their viewers and help their organizations grow each day. We're proud to deliver the most outstanding customer satisfaction in our industry for over 20 years. For more information please visit https://www.bitcentral.com
