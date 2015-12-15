Country(s)
EntirelyBiz Announces New SD-WAN Offering to improve Network Performance
New Open and Secure Cloud Enabled SD-WAN Solutions Offer an Attractive Alternative to MPLS and T1
An SD-WAN enables businesses to build higher performing – lower cost WANs using the Internet. This enables companies to partially or fully replace expensive private WAN connections such as Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS). The research firm Gartner forecasts 30% of enterprises will deploy SD-WAN in their satellite offices by the end of 2019.
"Network technologies continues to advance at a breakneck speed and we see new innovation every single year," stated Michael D. Meldrum, CEO of EntirelyBiz. "We're opportunistic when it comes to emerging technologies;
SD-WAN is a specific application of software-defined networking (SDN) technology applied to WAN connections which connect business networks – including satellite offices and data centers – over large distances. In the past, WAN connections were often controlled and secured using proprietary hardware, SD-WAN moves control into the "cloud" with a software approach.
Business customers are demanding more flexible, open, and cloud-based network technologies, rather than installing proprietary or specialized WANs that often involve expensive, fixed circuits, or proprietary hardware. SD-WAN improves and secures Internet connectivity, making it more competitive than legacy T-1 or MPLS solutions. Virtualization can also apply security and virtual private networking (VPN) to Internet connections, making them more secure.
The main goal of SD-WAN technology is to deliver a business-class, secure, and simple cloud-enabled WAN connection with as much open and software-based technology as possible. This can be used to deliver basic WAN connectivity, or it can be used for premium business services such as VPN, WAN optimization, and applications delivery control (ADC).
EntirelyBiz has been a pioneer in network infrastructure services, including structured cabling, in-building wireless, and intelligent network infrastructure management, SD-WAN takes this one step further. "Our field staff is thrilled to bring this new technology to customers for both the technical advantages it offers and the opportunity to increase profitability with it. When we introduced Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and Session Initiated Protocol (SIP) into our customers', we saw better performance, greater security and helped our customers achieve cost savings. SD-WAN is simply another step of this technology journey," concluded Meldrum.
EntirelyBiz is an managed IT services provider offering structured cabling, network infrastructure, cloud migrations, mobility, business phone systems, and business security systems to mid-size and small businesses. EntirelyBiz will keep your business premises, network, communications, and IT systems secure, optimized and available. We're big enough to offer the technology and services you need, while acting small providing local implementation and ongoing support. Learn more at www.entirelybiz.com or contact us at 586-439-2000. EntirelyBiz is a wholly owned brand of Complete Interactive Technologies.
