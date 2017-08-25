News By Tag
ProPath Launches New Clinical Laboratory in Dallas, Texas
Ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate grand opening of new laboratory
ProPath's President and CEO, Cory A. Roberts, M.D., will be cutting the ceremonial ribbon today for the laboratory's grand opening festivities. The new laboratory, which boasts 11,000 square feet of the latest diagnostic technology, will be delivering next day service for routine testing on blood and urine. In announcing the opening, Dr. Roberts said, "ProPath has identified an unmet need in the market. ProPath will deliver the same premier diagnostic services to patients in the clinical laboratory arena that they have become accustomed to receiving from us in anatomic diagnostic services. We built our reputation and partnership with physicians and patients by establishing a higher level of services and quality than they can receive anywhere else in the country."
In addition to ProPath's long-running anatomic pathology services, the new clinical test offerings will enhance over 50 years of pathology excellence by becoming a full service diagnostic provider for all physician practices, medical centers, and hospitals.
About ProPath
ProPath is a team of pathologists recruited from top-tier medical centers and academic institutions around the country. ProPath affords its physician partners with an unsurpassed, internationally-
