ProPath Launches New Clinical Laboratory in Dallas, Texas

Ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate grand opening of new laboratory
 
 
DALLAS - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ProPath, a nationwide leader in anatomic and ancillary diagnostic pathology services, has expanded to include complete clinical services with the grand opening of the ProPath Clinical Laboratory. Year to date, ProPath has created over 30 new medical jobs and many more are scheduled to be added in the coming year.

ProPath's President and CEO, Cory A. Roberts, M.D., will be cutting the ceremonial ribbon today for the laboratory's grand opening festivities. The new laboratory, which boasts 11,000 square feet of the latest diagnostic technology, will be delivering next day service for routine testing on blood and urine. In announcing the opening, Dr. Roberts said, "ProPath has identified an unmet need in the market.  ProPath will deliver the same premier diagnostic services to patients in the clinical laboratory arena that they have become accustomed to receiving from us in anatomic diagnostic services. We built our reputation and partnership with physicians and patients by establishing a higher level of services and quality than they can receive anywhere else in the country."

In addition to ProPath's long-running anatomic pathology services, the new clinical test offerings will enhance over 50 years of pathology excellence by becoming a full service diagnostic provider for all physician practices, medical centers, and hospitals.

About ProPath

ProPath is a team of pathologists recruited from top-tier medical centers and academic institutions around the country. ProPath affords its physician partners with an unsurpassed, internationally-recognized laboratory utilizing a proprietary tracking system for every patient specimen. As with all medical specialties, the quality of a diagnosis is directly related to the education, talent and experience of the rendering physician. The ProPath teams of board-certified and subspecialty-trained pathologists are the experts you want rendering your diagnosis. For more information about ProPath, please visit http://www.propath.com. You can also follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

For Press inquiries contact:

Douglas Kale

Sr. Marketing Specialist - Douglas.kale@propath.com

Media Contact
Douglas Kale
2142371658
douglas.kale@propath.com
