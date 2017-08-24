News By Tag
Lakshmi Voelker Chair Yoga to Hold a Teacher Training at Discovery Yoga September 22-25, 2017
This teacher certification prepares participants to teach chair yoga classes emphasizing senior and disabled fitness. Lakshmi Voelker Chair Yoga offers fitness to those who, for whatever reason, cannot do regular exercise.
This LVCY training is for yoga teachers, yoga practitioners, and healthcare/fitness professionals who are interested in senior fitness, disabled fitness, and exercise for anyone who, for whatever reason, cannot do regular exercise.
In this certification, Lakshmi and Brenda train the participants to give a one-hour therapeutic chair yoga class with special emphasis on disabled and senior fitness. She teaches how to individualize postures by adapting them to differing levels of flexibility. These levels of flexibility set this program apart.
Most importantly, participants come away with the skill to adapt, on their own, yoga mat poses to the chair with the varying levels of flexibility (what LVCY terms Chairasanas - asana being Sanskrit for pose or posture).
Participants learn the five variations of LVCY: Single Chair Yoga, Double Chair Yoga, Pair Chair Yoga, Wheelchair Yoga, and Weighted Chair Yoga. The last is targeted at building bone and muscle mass by using 1-3 pound dumbbells during Chairasanas. This addresses a major fitness issue of sedentary people such as seniors, the disabled, the overweight, and all of us who just sit too much.
Among the Chairasanas participants learn are the sun salutation, the moon salutation, the earth salutation, the warrior series, and classical balance postures. They receive an anatomy overview and a review of the contraindications & precautions for seated poses. In addition, other Eastern modalities are covered.
Program participants receive a 200 page illustrated manual, LVCY DVD, a certificate for 25 hours of LVCY teacher training, and a listing on Lakshmi's website to generate leads for LVCY teachers.
Lakshmi Voelker, E-RYT500, C-IAYT, YACEP, has over 45 years in the fitness industry specializing in office and senior fitness as well as adaptive/disabled fitness. Lakshmi developed Lakshmi Voelker Chair Yoga in 1982. It was followed by Lakshmi Voelker Chair Yoga - The Sitting Mountain Series in 1990 and the DVD - Get Fit Where You Sit in 2007. Lakshmi has certified more than 1300 teachers nationally and internationally. This includes healthcare professionals at the Mayo Clinic and The New York City Department of Education. She regularly runs teacher trainings at the Kripalu Center, The Open Center, YogaWorks, Discovery Yoga, and Texas State University. She also offers Online Teacher Training over Skype worldwide.
Brenda Yarnold, M.A., E-RYT 200, E-LVCYTT, has always desired to help others, particularly those who may feel challenged in their bodies from illness, weight issues, age, or otherwise. Brenda was certified in Lakshmi Voelker Chair Yoga in August, 2014, after which training she knew she found her path of bringing yoga to every-body. After Brenda served Lead Assistant for seven certifications, she earned her E-LVCYTT and Co-Director designations. She is trained in functional anatomy and is earning her 300-hour Yoga Therapy certification. Brenda has a compassionate, non-judgmental training style. Following in Lakshmi's footsteps, her programs are challenging yet fun.
For more information on all her certification programs, visit http://www.getfitwhereyousit.com/
