 
News By Tag
* Behavioral Health
* Software
* Psychologist
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hagerstown
  Maryland
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524


Two Leading Electronic Medical Record Companies Merge in the $200 Billion Behavioral Health Industry

TheraManager and DocuTrac merge to create the Premier Behavioral Health PM / EMR / RCM solution
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Behavioral Health
Software
Psychologist

Industry:
Health

Location:
Hagerstown - Maryland - US

Subject:
Mergers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- TheraManager, LLC, a Practice Management (PM) and EMR software and Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) services company has today announced its merger with DocuTrac, Inc. (maker of the QuicDoc® EMR and PM and Office Therapy® PM software).  This merger represents two of the leading Behavioral Healthcare IT providers in the United States joining forces to bring their software and services to a broader base of Psychiatrists, Psychologists, Therapists, Counselors, Social Workers and Nurse Practitioners in Community Mental Health Centers, Private Practice, Hospitals, Universities, County and State Agencies, Substance Abuse Clinics, and Intensive Outpatient Facilities.

"The merger with DocuTrac is an incredible opportunity for both companies and for the industry", said Russell Rothchild, CEO of TheraManager, LLC, who will remain as CEO of the merged company.  "With twice the resources, we will be able to further accelerate growth, bring more product features to new and existing clientele, and explore new offerings, such as creating a group focused on Intensive Outpatient (IOP) practices.  It will be a privilege to work with Dr. Schuster, a thought leader in the industry for over two decades.  Our two complementary teams of software and support engineers and career medical billers will hasten our mission of helping Behavioral Healthcare clinicians get paid more and take notes faster."

Dr. Arnie Schuster, PhD, CEO, DocuTrac, Inc., who will remain as Chairman of the merged company said "With the merger now complete, we look forward to combining the best features from our PM/EMR product with TheraManager's product and their successful RCM services to create a unique all-in-one offering.  From my first meeting with Russ, it was clear to me that we both view the market the same way.  To address the explosive growth in the Behavioral Healthcare industry brought about by healthcare reforms, we are seeing a growing number of IT companies launching PM/EMR products.  As the industry continues to mature, the most successful companies will be those organizations with a deep rooted culture of customer service."

About TheraManager, LLC

TheraManager, LLC, headquartered in Newark, NJ, provides its PM and EMR software product and RCM Services to private and group practices, county agencies, and prestigious Universities around the country.  TheraManager has a 17-year record of success in the Behavioral Healthcare IT industry.  CEO Russell Rothchild uses his formal business and finance background to work collaboratively with each client to increase Practice Profitability.  The company's unlimited custom EMR screen offering, combined with its RCM group's proven record of increasing collections by as much as 12% and accelerating cash flow for mid-size and large Behavioral Health groups, has helped the company achieve 400% growth over the past 5 years.

About DocuTrac, Inc.

DocuTrac, Inc., headquartered in Hagerstown, MD, provides its QuicDoc EMR/PM and Office Therapy PM software products to thousands of clients, including private and group practices, substance abuse facilities, county and state agencies, and hospitals across the country.  The firm's innovative QuicExchange Hub allows for easy connectivity with Labs, HIEs, and other systems.  Founder and CEO, Dr. Arnie Schuster, Ph.D. uses his domain knowledge, gained over years as a practicing psychologist, to design feature rich flexible programs that each Practice can fit to meet its unique needs rather than having to change their workflow to fit the software.  DocuTrac has a 24-year record of success in the Behavioral Healthcare IT industry.

For more information, please contact:

Regina Foster
Marketing Manager
TheraManager + DocuTrac
Phone: (800) 850-8510 x114
E-Mail: rfoster@quicdoc.com

Russell Rothchild
CEO
TheraManager + DocuTrac
Phone:  (917) 282-8463
E-Mail:   rrothchild@theramanager.com

www.theramanager.com          www.docutracinc.com
End
Source:TheraManager/DocuTrac
Email:***@quicdoc.com Email Verified
Phone:18008508510114
Tags:Behavioral Health, Software, Psychologist
Industry:Health
Location:Hagerstown - Maryland - United States
Subject:Mergers
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 30, 2017
DocuTrac, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share