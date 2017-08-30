News By Tag
Two Leading Electronic Medical Record Companies Merge in the $200 Billion Behavioral Health Industry
TheraManager and DocuTrac merge to create the Premier Behavioral Health PM / EMR / RCM solution
"The merger with DocuTrac is an incredible opportunity for both companies and for the industry", said Russell Rothchild, CEO of TheraManager, LLC, who will remain as CEO of the merged company. "With twice the resources, we will be able to further accelerate growth, bring more product features to new and existing clientele, and explore new offerings, such as creating a group focused on Intensive Outpatient (IOP) practices. It will be a privilege to work with Dr. Schuster, a thought leader in the industry for over two decades. Our two complementary teams of software and support engineers and career medical billers will hasten our mission of helping Behavioral Healthcare clinicians get paid more and take notes faster."
Dr. Arnie Schuster, PhD, CEO, DocuTrac, Inc., who will remain as Chairman of the merged company said "With the merger now complete, we look forward to combining the best features from our PM/EMR product with TheraManager's product and their successful RCM services to create a unique all-in-one offering. From my first meeting with Russ, it was clear to me that we both view the market the same way. To address the explosive growth in the Behavioral Healthcare industry brought about by healthcare reforms, we are seeing a growing number of IT companies launching PM/EMR products. As the industry continues to mature, the most successful companies will be those organizations with a deep rooted culture of customer service."
About TheraManager, LLC
TheraManager, LLC, headquartered in Newark, NJ, provides its PM and EMR software product and RCM Services to private and group practices, county agencies, and prestigious Universities around the country. TheraManager has a 17-year record of success in the Behavioral Healthcare IT industry. CEO Russell Rothchild uses his formal business and finance background to work collaboratively with each client to increase Practice Profitability. The company's unlimited custom EMR screen offering, combined with its RCM group's proven record of increasing collections by as much as 12% and accelerating cash flow for mid-size and large Behavioral Health groups, has helped the company achieve 400% growth over the past 5 years.
About DocuTrac, Inc.
DocuTrac, Inc., headquartered in Hagerstown, MD, provides its QuicDoc EMR/PM and Office Therapy PM software products to thousands of clients, including private and group practices, substance abuse facilities, county and state agencies, and hospitals across the country. The firm's innovative QuicExchange Hub allows for easy connectivity with Labs, HIEs, and other systems. Founder and CEO, Dr. Arnie Schuster, Ph.D. uses his domain knowledge, gained over years as a practicing psychologist, to design feature rich flexible programs that each Practice can fit to meet its unique needs rather than having to change their workflow to fit the software. DocuTrac has a 24-year record of success in the Behavioral Healthcare IT industry.
For more information, please contact:
Regina Foster
Marketing Manager
TheraManager + DocuTrac
Phone: (800) 850-8510 x114
E-Mail: rfoster@quicdoc.com
Russell Rothchild
CEO
TheraManager + DocuTrac
Phone: (917) 282-8463
E-Mail: rrothchild@theramanager.com
www.theramanager.com www.docutracinc.com
Page Updated Last on: Aug 30, 2017