Benefit for MusicWorks! in Harlem Heights

November 8 Fundraiser Supports MusicWorks! Program for At-Risk Children in Harlem Heights

-- An event benefiting the MusicWorks! program for children in Harlem Heights will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at The Heights Center, 15570 Hagie Drive in Fort Myers. Guests will enjoy live entertainment, cocktails, heavy hors d'oeuvres, a live auction and a performance by the MusicWorks! students. All proceeds will benefit the MusicWorks! program at The Heights Center. MusicWorks!was launched in 2015 by the Gulf Coast Symphony and provides daily instruction in string, woodwind, brass, and percussion instruments to underserved youth in the Harlem Heights neighborhood."We have seen a transformation in the lives of our MusicWorks! Students over the past 2 years, not only in their musical development, but also in their improved academic grades, self-esteem, and behavior," said Dr. Andrew Kurtz, Music and Executive Director of The Gulf Coast Symphony. "The support of our community allows us to continue providing full tuition scholarships to the 65 students at in MusicWorks! at The Heights Center this year."Tickets are now on sale for $75 each and space is limited. VIP upgrades and sponsorships are also available. Purchase tickets at www.heightsfoundation.org/beautifulmusic or call Karen Lesza at (239) 482-7706.The Heights Foundation works to build self-sufficient families in the Harlem Heights neighborhood. The mission is to support education and wellness, promote family and community development, and provide the benefits of enrichment and the arts. The Heights Center, supported by The Heights Foundation, is a place for Education, Opportunity, and Enrichment.Harlem Heights was originally settled as a rural agricultural community. Approximately 780 children live in a mixture of single-family homes and multi-family apartments. Demographically, the population is approximately 70% Hispanic, 20% African-American, and 8% Caucasian. The poverty rate for children in Harlem Heights is more than twice the county average, with family income 40% below the county average. Families are not able to easily access family support services located in downtown Fort Myers, and benefit greatly from programs located within the neighborhood.Established in 1996, the Gulf Coast Symphony, led by Music & Executive Director Andrew M. Kurtz, is one of the most dynamic community orchestras in the United States. Recognized for its high-quality symphonic performances, as well as its active community engagement and commitment to arts education, the Gulf Coast Symphony exists to contribute to the cultural enrichment of Lee County and the greater Southwest Florida area. www.GulfCoastSymphony.org