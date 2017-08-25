 
News By Tag
* Career Step
* Online Training
* Inc 5000
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Lehi
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
31302928272625

Career Step Awarded a Place on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for the Ninth Year

Career Step is pleased to announce that it has been included in the Inc.5000 list of fastest growing private countries in the nation for the ninth time.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Career Step
* Online Training
* Inc 5000

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* Lehi - Utah - US

Subject:
* Awards

LEHI, Utah - Aug. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, has been included on the list of fastest growing privately held companies in America by Inc. 5000. This is the ninth time Career Step has made the list.

"We are thrilled to be included on this year's Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies," said Steve Tober, Career Step President and CEO. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Career Step. Our people are the foundation behind everything we do, and the fact that we are celebrating our ninth year on the list speaks to the value of our programs, our position in the healthcare education market, and the team we have assembled to support our learners across the country and the world."

The Inc. 5000 list for 2017 is compiled and ranked from revenue growth between 2013 and 2016. To qualify, companies must be at least three years old, privately held, for profit, independent, and based in the United States.

"Career Step focuses on providing valuable, online education leading to employment and career development," said Ryan Ewer, Career Step Chief Marketing Officer. "Our goal is to help our students improve their lives, and the fact that we have experienced high-level growth over an extended period shows that we deliver programs that get results. Emphasizing the needs of our learners and serving the job demands in the healthcare arena have put us where we are today."

Career Step has experienced rapid growth since it first appeared on the Inc. 5000 list in 2003. Originally offering a single training program in medical transcription, Career Step now also offers training for those interested in starting new careers in fields such as medical coding, pharmacy technician, medical assisting, and medical office management, among others. The school also provides continuing education for healthcare providers and professional training and education resources for some of the largest healthcare organizations in the United States.

Career Step has been included on the Inc. 5000 list nine times since 2003, consistently ranking among the nation's top education companies. To see Career Step's complete 2017 Inc. 5000 profile, visit http://www.inc.com/profile/career-step.

About Career Step

Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?uid=pub170831) or 1-800-246-7837.
End
Source:
Email:***@careerstep.com Email Verified
Phone:8002467837
Tags:Career Step, Online Training, Inc 5000
Industry:Education
Location:Lehi - Utah - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Career Step News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share