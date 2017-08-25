News By Tag
Career Step Awarded a Place on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies for the Ninth Year
Career Step is pleased to announce that it has been included in the Inc.5000 list of fastest growing private countries in the nation for the ninth time.
"We are thrilled to be included on this year's Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies," said Steve Tober, Career Step President and CEO. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Career Step. Our people are the foundation behind everything we do, and the fact that we are celebrating our ninth year on the list speaks to the value of our programs, our position in the healthcare education market, and the team we have assembled to support our learners across the country and the world."
The Inc. 5000 list for 2017 is compiled and ranked from revenue growth between 2013 and 2016. To qualify, companies must be at least three years old, privately held, for profit, independent, and based in the United States.
"Career Step focuses on providing valuable, online education leading to employment and career development,"
Career Step has experienced rapid growth since it first appeared on the Inc. 5000 list in 2003. Originally offering a single training program in medical transcription, Career Step now also offers training for those interested in starting new careers in fields such as medical coding, pharmacy technician, medical assisting, and medical office management, among others. The school also provides continuing education for healthcare providers and professional training and education resources for some of the largest healthcare organizations in the United States.
Career Step has been included on the Inc. 5000 list nine times since 2003, consistently ranking among the nation's top education companies. To see Career Step's complete 2017 Inc. 5000 profile, visit http://www.inc.com/
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 healthcare professionals through its various continuing education courses. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step, and the company provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation. Career Step is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and driving business results through education. More information can be found at www.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
