News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Desmark Industries' Rhode Island Ornament Available at State House
Rhode Island State House: To Sell Desmark Industries' Custom State Ornament in Gift Shop
The 24K-gold plated ornament features an anchor, a pinecone and thirteen stars encircling the design. The bordering area reads, "State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations:
President, John Caito III of Desmark Industries stated, "A great deal of thought and detail went into designing and creating the RI State Ornament, and we are thrilled to have it sold to Rhode Islanders and tourists visiting the State House—it means a lot." Artist, Michael J. Valletta of Johnston, RI designed the ornament from inception to completion. His talent as a visual artist truly captured the essence of Rhode Island and helped bring the ornament to life.
About Desmark Industries
Desmark Industries is a US custom design company and manufacturer of collectible ornaments, as well as screen printed and embroidered apparel. To purchase a Rhode Island State Ornament, visit the gift shop in the Rhode Island State House located at 82 Smith Street in Providence, RI. To learn more about Desmark Industries visit the company website at www.desmarkindustries.com or Instagram at www.instagram.com/
Contact
info@desmarkindustries.com
401-223-0252
Contact
Desmark Industries, inc.
***@desmarkindustries.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse