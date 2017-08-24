 
Industry News





Desmark Industries' Rhode Island Ornament Available at State House

Rhode Island State House: To Sell Desmark Industries' Custom State Ornament in Gift Shop
 
 
CRANSTON, R.I. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Desmark Industries of Cranston, RI, is proud to announce and welcome collaboration with the State House of Rhode Island.  The custom RI "Anchor of Hope" State Ornament will be available to purchase at the Rhode Island State House gift shop beginning in September 2017.

The 24K-gold plated ornament features an anchor, a pinecone and thirteen stars encircling the design.  The bordering area reads, "State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations: 1636,".  The selection of the Hope Anchor for the seal of RI was inspired by the biblical verse, "Hope we have as an anchor of the soul" (Hebrews 6:19).  Due to its traditional Italian meaning of welcome, abundance and quality, the pinecone or "la pigna" was chosen as a focal point.  The La Pigna has become one of the most recognizable symbols on historic Federal Hill in Providence, RI.  Surrounding the anchor and pinecone are thirteen stars which represent RI as being one of the original Thirteen Colonies, founded in 1636.

President, John Caito III of Desmark Industries stated, "A great deal of thought and detail went into designing and creating the RI State Ornament, and we are thrilled to have it sold to Rhode Islanders and tourists visiting the State House—it means a lot."  Artist, Michael J. Valletta of Johnston, RI designed the ornament from inception to completion.  His talent as a visual artist truly captured the essence of Rhode Island and helped bring the ornament to life.

About Desmark Industries

Desmark Industries is a US custom design company and manufacturer of collectible ornaments, as well as screen printed and embroidered apparel.  To purchase a Rhode Island State Ornament, visit the gift shop in the Rhode Island State House located at 82 Smith Street in Providence, RI.  To learn more about Desmark Industries visit the company website at www.desmarkindustries.com or Instagram at www.instagram.com/desmarkindustriesri. Desmark Industries will continue to offer quality craftsmanship with Rhode Island pride.

Contact
Desmark Industries, inc.
***@desmarkindustries.com
