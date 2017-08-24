Traci McKee Honored as One of Southwest Florida's Top 40 Under 40

Fort Myers Litigation Attorney Traci McKee

-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Traci McKee was selected as one of Gulfshore Business magazine's 40 Under 40. The 40 Under 40 list honors local young professionals who have distinguished themselves in their professions and in the community. The awards reception will be held on September 7th at Miromar Design Center."Traci is an energetic, dynamic and considerate mother and wife in her personal life and exhibits the same traits in her profession as a trial lawyer. She has the respect and admiration of her clients, judicial administration representatives, her business partners and her peers. Traci has always been a rising star and that star just keeps climbing higher," shares Michael Corso, Chair of Henderson Franklin's Tort & Insurance Litigation Division.McKee's practice focuses on defending individuals, corporations and governmental entities in professional malpractice, premises liability, product liability, and an array of personal injury claims. She is known as the "lawyer's lawyer," defending attorneys and law firms in malpractice and grievance matters. In addition, McKee regularly defends schools, school boards, and other entities with custody of children in tort claims. She represents clients in appeals and has argued before the Florida Supreme Court. McKee serves as Secretary-Treasurer of the Florida Defense Lawyers Association's Executive Council and in just over a year, she will become the first female president in over a decade. McKee is also Treasurer of the Southwest Florida Federal Court Bar Association.McKee has been recognized for her professional achievements, including being named as an "Up and Comer" by Florida Trend Magazine's Legal Elite (2016-2017), recognized by Florida Super Lawyers® magazine as a "Rising Star" (2010-2017), and earned the highest AV rating by Martindale Hubbell. She was also honored with the James A. Dixon Young Lawyer of the Year Award from the Florida Defense Lawyers Association (2010-2011). McKee graduated valedictorian of Stetson University College of Law (J.D., summa cum laude, 2007) after receiving her undergraduate degree from the University of North Florida (B.B.A., summa cum laude, 2000). She can be reached at traci.mckee@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1263.Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 50 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sanibel Island. For more information on McKee or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.