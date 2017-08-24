New York Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres signs with Topps Authentics

Topps has added Gleyber Torres to its Topps Authentics lineup. The New York Yankees' top prospect has signed an exclusive deal for autographed memorabilia.

-- The Topps Company has added top, young prospect Gleyber Torres to its Topps Authentics lineup. The New York Yankees top prospect has signed an exclusive deal for autographed memorabilia with Topps Authentics.Fans can learn more and order pieces at https://www.topps.com/topps-memorabilia/topps-authentics/athletes/gleyber-torres.html.Topps Authentics, the memorabilia arm of The Topps Company, will offer signed baseballs and bats by Torres, who is rated in the top three of all MLB prospects, on Topps.com."I'm happy to be part of this big family," said Torres, who has appeared on Topps' Bowman line of baseball cards. "I'm happy to be here and everything Topps has done for me."Look for Torres' signed memorabilia on Topps.com.Topps Authentics is also the exclusive home for signed memorabilia for MLB standouts Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Luis Severino, prospect Mickey Moniak and more.Fans can learn more and order pieces at https://www.topps.com/topps-memorabilia/topps-authentics/athletes/gleyber-torres.html.