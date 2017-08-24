 
News By Tag
* Gleber
* Yankees
* Topps
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
30292827262524

New York Yankees top prospect Gleyber Torres signs with Topps Authentics

Topps has added Gleyber Torres to its Topps Authentics lineup. The New York Yankees' top prospect has signed an exclusive deal for autographed memorabilia.
 
 
Gleyber Torres
Gleyber Torres
NEW YORK - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Topps Company has added top, young prospect Gleyber Torres to its Topps Authentics lineup. The New York Yankees top prospect has signed an exclusive deal for autographed memorabilia with Topps Authentics.

Fans can learn more and order pieces at https://www.topps.com/topps-memorabilia/topps-authentics/athletes/gleyber-torres.html.

Topps Authentics, the memorabilia arm of The Topps Company, will offer signed baseballs and bats by Torres, who is rated in the top three of all MLB prospects, on Topps.com.

"I'm happy to be part of this big family," said Torres, who has appeared on Topps' Bowman line of baseball cards. "I'm happy to be here and everything Topps has done for me."

Look for Torres' signed memorabilia on Topps.com.

Topps Authentics is also the exclusive home for signed memorabilia for MLB standouts Carlos Correa, Francisco Lindor, Luis Severino, prospect Mickey Moniak and more.

Fans can learn more and order pieces at https://www.topps.com/topps-memorabilia/topps-authentics/athletes/gleyber-torres.html.

Media Contact
Jerry Milani
973-566-0870
jerry.milani@comcast.net
End
Source:
Email:***@comcast.net Email Verified
Tags:Gleber, Yankees, Topps
Industry:Sports
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Topps News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Aug 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share