Helping Solve Indigenous Youth Unemployment: Unique Program Announced to Help

 
 
PRINCE GEORGE, British Columbia - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Quesnel, BC

Quesnel Employment Services and Blue Collar Silviculture Ltd. are excited to announce the start of the First Nations Youth Training Program (FNYTP) on September 11th, 2017.  This six week program is designed to get Aboriginal youth employed in the Natural Resource and Hospitality sectors.  Candidate applications are currently being accepted.

The year's training will take place in Quesnel and Wells, BC.  It includes industry relevant certifications, essential life skills, job readiness training, and assistance in finding and securing employment opportunities.  This is a fully integrated program and the participants live in a structured environment and work on contracts and projects designed to emulate the work experience required for new and immediate employment in the natural resource and hospitality sectors.  This opportunity is available for eligible youth aged 18-25 from First Nations communities across BC.

Quesnel Employment Services is working with partner Blue Collar Silviculture Ltd. to deliver the FNYTP with funding provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Job Fund.  The First Nations Youth Training Program has been offered since 2009.  The emphasis is on building capacity among the young men and women of Aboriginal communities.  The focus is not only on training, but work experience as well.  This is one of the key reasons for the success of this program.

Former General Manager of Nazko First Nations, Brenda Gardener, says, "The First Nations Youth Training Program is hands down the best employment training program available for providing opportunities to training and hands on work".

"This program has been successful in prior years because of its industry involvement." says Mark Courtney, President of Blue Collar Silviculture. "We have received strong enthusiasm about the FNYTP from members of the trades, camps and forestry industries, both to participate in the delivery of the program and to potentially employ the program's participants".   Program supporters and sponsors include:  West Fraser Mills Ltd, Tolko Industries Ltd, William Scotsman, Fountain Tire, Silva Gro Nursery, BV Electric, Redrock Camps, Black Diamond Group, Securiguard Services Ltd., and Summit Camps.

Eligible candidates are invited to apply here: http://www.bluecollarcamps.ca/fnytp-applicant-info.html

For media inquiries or more information, please call Rita Rief at 250-983-5500 or email firstnationstraining@gmail.com

Rita Rief 250-983-5500
***@gmail.com
