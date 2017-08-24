Baby K'tan, LLC Announces Partnership with ICU Baby on Project Kangaroo

Families requiring extended NICU stay to receive a Baby K'tan carrier

-- ICU baby is a Miami-based nonprofit organization with the mission to support families with a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Founded in 2014, the organization aims to alleviate NICU associated financial and psychological burdens that are placed on a family while their baby is in intensive care. ICU baby is currently in the NICUs of Baptist Health South Florida's South Miami Hospital and Holtz Children's Hospital at UM/Jackson Memorial Medical Center.The organization has targeted programs to fulfill its mission including the Preemie Pack Project, which was launched at South Miami Hospital in November 2015. The Preemie Pack tote bags contain items that assist and support parents with their baby's care while in the NICU. Baby K'tan, LLC partnered with ICU baby from the onset to provide each Preemie Pack recipient with a Baby K'tan Baby Carrier. Baby K'tan has continued its partnership with ICU baby for the past two years and over 150 Baby K'tan Baby Carriers have been distributed to families with a baby admitted to South Miami Hospital's NICU.In June of 2017, Project Kangaroo, sponsored by Baby K'tan, was created and launched at South Miami Hospital. As part of the NICU Pack Program, Project Kangaroo will provide all families receiving a NICU Pack with a Baby K'tan carrier. The goal of the project is to facilitate skin-to-skin contact (kangaroo care) once their baby is medically cleared to do so and to encourage baby carrying/wearing when their baby goes home. Project Kangaroo is slated to be added to the NICU Pack Program in Fall of 2017 in the NICU at Holtz Children's Hospital.Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.The Baby K'tan team also proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society.