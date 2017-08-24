News By Tag
Baby K'tan, LLC Announces Partnership with ICU Baby on Project Kangaroo
Families requiring extended NICU stay to receive a Baby K'tan carrier
The organization has targeted programs to fulfill its mission including the Preemie Pack Project, which was launched at South Miami Hospital in November 2015. The Preemie Pack tote bags contain items that assist and support parents with their baby's care while in the NICU. Baby K'tan, LLC partnered with ICU baby from the onset to provide each Preemie Pack recipient with a Baby K'tan Baby Carrier. Baby K'tan has continued its partnership with ICU baby for the past two years and over 150 Baby K'tan Baby Carriers have been distributed to families with a baby admitted to South Miami Hospital's NICU.
In June of 2017, Project Kangaroo, sponsored by Baby K'tan, was created and launched at South Miami Hospital. As part of the NICU Pack Program, Project Kangaroo will provide all families receiving a NICU Pack with a Baby K'tan carrier. The goal of the project is to facilitate skin-to-skin contact (kangaroo care) once their baby is medically cleared to do so and to encourage baby carrying/wearing when their baby goes home. Project Kangaroo is slated to be added to the NICU Pack Program in Fall of 2017 in the NICU at Holtz Children's Hospital.
About Baby K'tan
Baby K'tan, LLC is a Florida based juvenile products company founded by two families raising children with special needs. Their initial product, the patented ready-to-wear Baby K'tan carrier, won numerous awards for best newborn carrier. Baby K'tan continues to increase their product line with smart, simple and stylish products that assist in baby-parent bonding and make life easier.
The Baby K'tan team also proudly devotes a percentage of its proceeds from the sale of all Baby K'tan products to the American Heart Association and the National Down Syndrome Society.
