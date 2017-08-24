 
Residential Bee or Wasp Treatment in September

Stinging insects like bees and hornets send more than 500,000 people to the emergency room each year.
 
 
TOMS RIVER, N.J. - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Stinging insects like bees and hornets send more than 500,000 people to the emergency room each year.
These pests are especially active during the second half of summer and early fall when the colonies forage for food that will sustain their queens during the winter.
If you find a stinging insect nest on your property, contact Action Termite and Pest Control immediately.
We will be able to inspect your home, confirm the type of stinging insect and recommend a course of pest control treatment.

First Aid for Bee Stings If stung, it is important to immediately clean the area with soap and cold water and to use a cold compression such as ice or an ice pack.
If the sting is on an extremity, it is helpful to elevate the limb.
If needed, over the counter nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can help reduce pain, while an antihistamine and hydrocortisone ointment can help calm the local reaction.

In case the local reaction worsens, healthcare providers may prescribe an oral steroid or antihistamine to help calm the swelling or itching.
People should seek out emergency medical assistance or call 911 if they experience symptoms of an allergic reaction, such as tongue and throat swelling, wheezing, dizziness, shortness of breath or drop in blood pressure.
Anyone allergic to stinging insects or a parent of a child who is allergic, should learn how to use and equip themselves with an epinephrine kit and carry it with them at all times.

Characteristics of Wasps Wasps can be distinguished from bees as follows: Bees appear to have hairy bodies since their individual body hairs or setae are featherlike.
Wasps appear to have smooth bodies since their setae are not branched. Wasps feed primarily on protein such as spiders and insects; bees feed on and give their young pollen, nectar, and in some cases honey.

Did you know bees and wasps are covered under our Home Service Pest Control Program (http://www.actionpestcontrol.com/) along with many other pests? Call for more information today! 1-800-920-0906

Source:Bee Pest Control NJ
