WooCommerce or Shopify - which one is better

Insights into the debate about WooCommerce or Shopify, which one is better. Two perspectives, one technical and one human.
 
 
DALLAS - Aug. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- BloggerKhan releases their new report on 'Shopify or WooCommerce – which one is better' with two unique perspectives, one technical and one human, that is the type of people who go for Shopify vs WooCommerce.

According to Mr. N.K. Babar, a spokesperson for BloggerKhan, " WooCommerce is Open Source, that means the basic code for WooCommerce comes free as a plugin for WordPress. WordPress is the world's most popular CMS (content management system) and WooCommerce the most popular ecommerce plugin for WordPress. A lot of people are familiar with the WordPress interface and they adapt to WooCommerce very easily."

Shopify, Babar adds "on the other hand is a SaaS product, that means, it runs on Shopify servers and you cannot download and install on your own hosting account. It's not free. Shopify tries to anticipate the kind of add-ons their users may require and try to provide them as part of their package, sometimes for an additional charge. It's easy for ecommerce merchants to setup a Shopify website themselves and get up and running in a couple of weeks or so. "

Babar elaborates, "Unlike WooCommerce, Shopify is not open source. That means, you can modify / tailor some features of it on the front end but you don't have the free reign that you have with WooCommerce. That is not necessarily a drawback if your objectives are limited at this time."

For the detailed report, review and comparison of WooCommerce vs Shopify, visit http://bloggerkhan.com/woocommerce-or-shopify-which-one-i...

