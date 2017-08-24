News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Places 39 Teams in 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Qualifying
Many of the UPSL's Top Teams Set to Participate in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Round 1, Scheduled for Sept. 23 & 24
Boston Siege FC, FC Boulder, California Victory FC, Colorado Rush, Las Vegas Mobsters, L.A. Wolves FC, Santa Ana Winds FC, Sporting AZ FC, Strikers FC South Coast and many others will compete in Qualifying Round 1 for the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, scheduled for Sept. 23-24.
United Premier Soccer League President Leonel Lopez said, "We are very proud of all of our teams for choosing to participate the 2018 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. It's the top club tournament for teams in the United States with a $250,000 cash prize to the winner, and the UPSL having so many of our members involved speaks to the quality that so many of our clubs have achieved. "
Games will be played all over the country, with eight all-UPSL matchups highlighting the schedule.
2018 USOC Qualifying Round 1
Games featuring UPSL teams
(Home teams listed first.)
NORTHEAST REGION
9/23 - Unations FC (Mass.) vs. Safira FC (Mass.), 10 a.m. ET
9/23 – Kendall Wanderers (Mass.) vs. Boston Siege FC (Mass.), 12 p.m. ET
9/23 – Lynn United (Mass.) vs. GPS Omens (Mass.), 7 p.m. ET
SOUTHEAST REGION
9/24 – FC Ginga (Fla.) vs. Red Force FC (Fla.), 10 a.m. ET
9/24 – Majestic Soccer Club (Ga.) vs. Lowcountry United FC (S.C.), 11 a.m. ET
9/24 – Miami Wolves FC (Fla.) vs. Miami Nacional SC (Fla.), 8 p.m. ET
9/24 – Leu Blacks FC (Fla.) vs. FC Kendall (Fla.), 8:30 p.m. ET
MOUNTAIN REGION
9/23 – GAM United (Colo.) vs. FC Denver (Colo.), TBD
9/23 – Azteca FC (Colo.) vs. Denver Metro FC (Colo.), TBD
9/23 – Chiapas FC (Ariz.) vs. Inter EmpireWorks FC, 8 p.m. MST
9/24 – FC Boulder (Colo.) vs. Harpo's FC (Colo.), 3 p.m. MST
9/24 – Indios Denver (Colo.) vs. FC Union Jerez (Colo.), 3:45 p.m. MST
9/24 – Colorado Rush (Colo.) vs. Club El Azul (Colo.), 5 p.m. MST
9/24 – Fort Collins United (Colo.) vs. FC Greeley (Colo.), 6 p.m. MST
9/24 – Colorado Springs FC (Colo.) vs. Colorado Rovers (Colo.), 6 p.m. MST
PACIFIC REGION
9/23 – SFV Scorpions FC (Calif.) vs. AC Brea Steaua United (Calif.), 4 p.m. PT
9/23 – Davis Legacy SC (Calif.) vs. Western Nevada FC (Nev.), 5 p.m. PT
9/23 – Valley United SC (Calif.) vs. Los Angeles SC (Calif.), 5:30 p.m. PT
9/23 – Academica Soccer Club (Calif.) vs. Oakland Pamperos (Calif.), 7 p.m. PT
9/23 – Dynamos FC (Calif.) vs. El Farolito (Calif.), 7 p.m. PT
9/23 – Las Vegas Mobsters (Nev.) vs. Pacific Side FC (Calif.), 7 p.m. PT
9/23 – Santa Ana Winds FC (Calif.) vs. Outbreak FC (Calif.), 7 p.m. PT
9/23 – IPS Marathon Taverna (Ore.) vs. Boise FC (Idaho), 7 p.m. PT
9/23 – San Pedro Monsters FC (Calif.) vs. Fontana International SC (Calif.), 7:30 p.m. PT
9/23 – Bell Gardens FC (Calif.) vs. La Maquina FC (Calif.), 7:30 p.m. PT
9/23 – Real San Jose (Calif.) vs. California Victory FC (Calif.), 7:30 p.m. PT
9/23 – Vanquish FC (Calif.) vs. CF Cachorros USA (Calif.0, 8 p.m. PT
9/24 – UFA Hawks Los Angeles (Calif.) vs. Santa Clarita Storm (Calif.), 9:30 a.m. PT
9/24 – Buena Park FC (Calif.) vs. Newport FC (Calif.), 3 p.m. PT
9/24 – Newcastle United FC (Calif.) vs. Del Rey City SC (Calif.), 5 p.m. PT
9/24 – Strikers FC South Coast (Calif.) vs. Chula Vista FC (Calif.), 7 p.m. PT
9/24 – L.A. Wolves FC (Calif.) vs. Rea Sociedad Royals (Calif.), 7:30 p.m. PT
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 80 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 100-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
