BaseUp Labs Helped Infinite Services Develop an Online Scheduling Platform

-- BaseUp Labs announced that it helped create a custom web application for Infinite Services, a therapy and counselling services corporation. The web application called Infinite Connect, is an online scheduling platform specifically designed to support therapists in managing their appointments. The application included an invoice of the services offered by the company thereby streamlining client management and decreasing paperwork.Infinite Services is determined to drive out the potentials in an individual through their high-quality therapy and counseling sessions. They worked comfortably with BaseUp Labs, entrusting all design and development works to the digital solutions company. This freed up more time for Infinite Services to work on company growth and implementation.BaseUp Labs believes in forming creative solutions using the best digital tools available. They were excited to partner with Infinite Services and help empower individuals who seek therapy and counseling.Both companies looked forward to working together further on the improvements of the application.About BaseUp Labs: BaseUp Labs is a top- notch digital solutions company with offices in New York, California, Philadelphia and the Philippines. It is committed to providing dynamic ideas and creative solutions for a variety of digital complications. Check them out at http://www.baseuplabs.com About Infinite Services: Infinite Services: Infinite Services specializes in providing high-quality speech therapy and counselling services to families throughout the five boroughs. They are dedicated in bringing out the potential of an individual by working as guided by the values of inclusion, cultural sensitivity and genuine caring. Visit their site at http://www.infiniteservices.org