The State of South Dakota and GeoComm Work Together to Achieve Public Safety Grade GIS Data
The State of South Dakota understands the work it takes to achieve public safety grade GIS data and the GIS processes needed to meet the rigorous demands of NG9-1-1. This webinar, featuring GeoComm subject matter experts and guest speaker Shawnie Rechtenbaugh, Deputy Company Secretary at South Dakota Department of Public Safety, will provide attendees with more insight on:
• Public safety grade GIS data
• Various GIS data management approaches and determining the best fit for your agency
• Retaining control of your GIS data and meeting unique GIS data, 9-1-1, and Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) requirements
Taking place at 1:00 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, September 27, this webinar will highlight how the State of South Dakota and GeoComm are working to achieve public safety grade GIS data in the counties throughout the state.
Sign up for this free webinar!
About GeoComm: GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe. Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles. Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, and aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing.
