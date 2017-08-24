News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Brooklyn Community Services Holds 2017 ONE BK Unite Walk at Prospect Park on September 17
Fundraiser to Support BCS Programs and Services To Uplift People Living in Poverty. The Walk will Kick-Off with Workout Routines with ONE BK Unite Fitness Ambassador Scott "BurnHard" Bernard, Personal Trainer & Holistic Coach and Partner Hurricane
The ONE BK Unite walk starts at the Grand Army Plaza Entrance to Prospect Park. Registration is at 11:00am and the walk begins at 12:00noon. The fee is $10.00 to register.
Scott "BurnHard" Bernard, the 2017 ONE BK Unite Fitness Ambassador, is a celebrity trainer, holistic coach, and motivational speaker. He is teaming up with his partner Hurricane to provide a day of health, self-confidence and wellness to the Brooklyn community. The duo is renowned for their Melanin Kings' boot camp, a powerful fitness session that promotes health, self-confidence and wellness. They will hold energizing warm-up callisthenic sessions to kick off the walk.
ONE BK Unite participants will walk one mile or walk the whole park in 3.5 miles. ONE BK Unite is a community event packed with prizes for top fundraisers. There will be face painting for children and a competition for dog walkers. Each ONE BK Unite participant will receive a gift bag.
The ONE BK Unite brings together hundreds of Brooklynites, from all neighborhoods, to walk or donate for this annual event benefitting the work of BCS. The funds raised sustain the BCS programs and services that 18,000 Brooklynites living in poor and low income neighborhoods utilize each year. BCS clients from program sites throughout Brooklyn will participate. ONE BK Unite registration is available onsite. For more information on ONE BK Unite, check out http://wearebcs.org
About Brooklyn Community Services
Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) celebrates the strength of the human spirit, and throughout 2017, we continue to celebrate our 150th Anniversary. Our mission is to empower at-risk children, youth and families, and adults with mental illness or developmental disabilities to overcome the obstacles they face, as we strive to ensure opportunity for all to learn, grow and contribute to ONE Brooklyn Community. To achieve this mission, we offer comprehensive and holistic services: early childhood education; youth development services and educationally rich after-school programs; counseling for at-risk families; treatment, recovery and job training to support the life goals of adults living with mental illness; person-centered rehabilitation and community living support for adults with developmental disabilities and disaster recovery case management and relief services. BCS also seeks to increase public awareness of the impacts of poverty on individuals and the community at-large. With a staff of over 500 and over 25 sites around the borough, BCS serves 18,000 people every year. Today, BCS is one of the longest serving nonprofit, non-sectarian social service providers in New York City.
Contact
Fern Gillespie
***@wearebcs.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse