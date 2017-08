Choo! Choo! New Knightdale Preschool Designed to Mimic Real-life Train

Contact

Amanda Pope

Group3 Communications

***@group3online.com Amanda PopeGroup3 Communications

End

-- Bobbitt Design Build, headquartered in Raleigh, recently began construction at 710 Lightrail Dr. on Knightdale Station Preschool, which features a train station-like design.The owners desired a design that fit with the community of the Knightdale Station. This 11,500 square-foot single story building will incorporate old elements of a train station, but with a modern twist. The façade is a combination of brick and hardy board with white brackets all around the building.In addition, the lobby will display a luxury vinyl tile that will resemble the ticket booth area and the playground will incorporate the train theme. It will also offer multiple rooms to suit specific ages as well as a kitchen, multipurpose room, nursing room and a staff lounge.Bobbitt was contacted by the owners due to its well-known reputation in the community of daycare building."The team at Bobbitt is very professional, knowledgeable, and determined to help us get to the finish line," said Knightdale Station Preschool owner Dustin Tripp. "They are great partners, and we are looking forward to the finished development."The preschool is set to be finished before January 1, 2018. Amanda Tripp will be running the operations of the daycare upon opening. Tripp has had many years of experience in this business and is eager to see the final project.Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor ( http://www.bobbitt.com/ ) for commercial construction, which provides control of site and architectural design, engineering, permitting and construction services under one roof. The employee-owned company has built more than 3,500 commercial buildings throughout the Carolinas. www.bobbitt.com