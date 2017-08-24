News By Tag
Choo! Choo! New Knightdale Preschool Designed to Mimic Real-life Train
The owners desired a design that fit with the community of the Knightdale Station. This 11,500 square-foot single story building will incorporate old elements of a train station, but with a modern twist. The façade is a combination of brick and hardy board with white brackets all around the building.
In addition, the lobby will display a luxury vinyl tile that will resemble the ticket booth area and the playground will incorporate the train theme. It will also offer multiple rooms to suit specific ages as well as a kitchen, multipurpose room, nursing room and a staff lounge.
Bobbitt was contacted by the owners due to its well-known reputation in the community of daycare building.
"The team at Bobbitt is very professional, knowledgeable, and determined to help us get to the finish line," said Knightdale Station Preschool owner Dustin Tripp. "They are great partners, and we are looking forward to the finished development."
The preschool is set to be finished before January 1, 2018. Amanda Tripp will be running the operations of the daycare upon opening. Tripp has had many years of experience in this business and is eager to see the final project.
About Bobbitt Design Build
Having just celebrated 70 years in business, Bobbitt Design Build is the Carolinas' leading design build contractor
