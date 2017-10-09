Fashion​ ​Mingle​ ​Announces​ ​NYFW ​Networking​ ​Party at ROW NYC on 09-10-2017

Fashion tech startup has launched the first nationwide platform for fashion industry professionals.

--a fashion tech startup that has built a nationwide network for fashion professionals, announced today that they are holding their official launch party during New York Fashion Week. The event is designed to provide networking opportunities for fashion industry professionals who come to New York to work behind-the-scenes at NYFW.The networking event hosted by Fashion Mingle will unite makeup artists, hair stylists, fashion photographers, models, fashion designers, PR professionals, and bloggers from across the United States with the New York fashion community. "We believe that a successful fashion industry begins with a strong local fashion community. We're launching this networking platform to help local fashion businesses grow and thrive" says Melissa Shea, the co-founder, and CEO of Fashion Mingle.The New York Fashion Week Networking Party is designed to bring together the New York fashion industry with professionals who come to NYFW from all across the world. The event will be held on, one of New York's most stylish lifestyle hotels, at 700 8th Ave in the fashion district. Sponsors includeThe event will also feature a live broadcast of the award-winning podcast American Fashion Podcast, of MouthMedia Network at 8 pm. The podcast interview will be with Amy Rosi of Fashion Group International and Celeste Lilore of Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator. Musical entertainment will feature R&B artist I-Will, a native of Houston, TX, who is promoting his current single ' I Think I Found The One'.Tickets to the event can be purchased at. Each ticket comes with a complimentary "Mingle Martini" which will be concocted on site. Special guests will be working with the bartenders to create the official cocktail that Fashion Mingle will use in networking events around the country as they organize local fashion communities in over 100 metro areas.Two satellite events will be held with the fashion communities in Austin, TX and Louisville, KY to kick-off promotion of the Austin Fashion Directory and Louisville Fashion Directory. Moonfire Lounge will host the Austin event simultaneously beginning at 7 pm and Louisville Bespoke will host their event on September 12th.About Fashion Mingle:is a fashion tech startup for fashion industry professionals that is designed to bridge the gap between technology and the independent fashion industry. Co-founders Melissa Shea and Beth Smith combine their experience in web development, tech startups, and fashion to bring much-need marketing resources to fashion businesses struggling to succeed.