Fashion Mingle Announces NYFW Networking Party at ROW NYC on 09-10-2017
Fashion tech startup has launched the first nationwide platform for fashion industry professionals.
The networking event hosted by Fashion Mingle will unite makeup artists, hair stylists, fashion photographers, models, fashion designers, PR professionals, and bloggers from across the United States with the New York fashion community. "We believe that a successful fashion industry begins with a strong local fashion community. We're launching this networking platform to help local fashion businesses grow and thrive" says Melissa Shea, the co-founder, and CEO of Fashion Mingle.
The New York Fashion Week Networking Party is designed to bring together the New York fashion industry with professionals who come to NYFW from all across the world. The event will be held on Sunday, September 10th from 8 pm to midnight at ROW NYC, one of New York's most stylish lifestyle hotels, at 700 8th Ave in the fashion district. Sponsors include Rae Cosmetics, TheSalonGuy, Mood Fabrics, HumanB, Linger Magazine, ROW NYC, Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator, Nolcha Shows, Michelle Pajak Reynolds Jewelry, Queen of Raw and Glam&Go.
The event will also feature a live broadcast of the award-winning podcast American Fashion Podcast, of MouthMedia Network at 8 pm. The podcast interview will be with Amy Rosi of Fashion Group International and Celeste Lilore of Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator. Musical entertainment will feature R&B artist I-Will, a native of Houston, TX, who is promoting his current single ' I Think I Found The One'.
Tickets to the event can be purchased at Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/
Two satellite events will be held with the fashion communities in Austin, TX and Louisville, KY to kick-off promotion of the Austin Fashion Directory and Louisville Fashion Directory. Moonfire Lounge will host the Austin event simultaneously beginning at 7 pm and Louisville Bespoke will host their event on September 12th.
About Fashion Mingle: Fashion Mingle (https://fashionmingle.net/
